The Beer Store intends to challenge government legislation

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The following is a statement from Beer Store President Ted Moroz:

"We are currently reviewing the government's announcement related to the Master Framework Agreement with The Beer Store and are pursuing our legal options.

"The government cannot extinguish our right to damages as outlined in the Master Framework Agreement. It is critical to understand that The Beer Store has, in good faith, based on a legally-negotiated 10-year operating agreement with the Province of Ontario, invested more than $100 million to modernize its stores and to continue to upgrade the consumer experience.

"We have today sent a legal letter to the government and will fight this legislation vigorously through the courts and we remain committed to protecting the 7,000 Ontarians who work at The Beer Store and rely on these jobs to support their families."

