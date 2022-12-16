Clarkson Station : The evening's host, Jedson Tavernier , greeted guests and announced they were now onboard the most exciting Toronto Raptors pre-party. Several lucky fans were surprised with snacks and free swag from The Bay.

Once game-goers entered Scotiabank Arena, they were able to shop The Bay x Toronto Raptors Collection || in a dynamic pop-up store—all part of The Bay's Scotiabank Arena 'takeover' which also included branded billboards, giveaways and more.

Missed tonight's takeover? Not to worry. Passengers can ride in The Bay's wrapped GO train through December 26 and shop Collection || now on TheBay.com .

