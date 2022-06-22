The Bay e-commerce warehouse workers on strike

"These workers stepped up to help The Bay cope with a surge in online shopping during COVID-19, even postponing bargaining when their collective agreement expired in May, 2021," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi. "Now it appears Canada's flagship retailer is cynically exploiting the goodwill of its employees to cheat workers out of the pay increase they should and would have received."

HBC Logistics has only offered pay increases on a go-forward basis only, refusing to acknowledge the retroactive period worked since May 2021.

The warehouse workers process online orders from across the country at the HBC Logistics location in Scarborough, Ontario.

"This is a company that received assistance from taxpayers by accessing the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) during COVID but is now choosing to take advantage of the people who actually worked through the pandemic," said Dwayne Gunness, Vice-President of Unifor Local 40.

