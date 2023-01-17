Returns For Participating Marketplace Sellers Now Accepted in Hudson's Bay Stores

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Bay, Canada's leading destination for life and style, is excited to announce it has partnered with ReturnBear , Canada's first end-to-end online returns service provider, to provide its customers with easier returns. Now, many items purchased on TheBay.com - including purchases from Marketplace sellers - can be returned quickly and easily using ReturnBear technology on TheBay.com. Coinciding with a staggered online launch, customers will see the new process based on their proximity to Hudson's Bay stores. Additionally, ReturnBear drop-off locations have opened in 10 Hudson's Bay stores in Ontario, with rollout planned throughout the Hudson's Bay store network by Spring 2023.

The Bay and ReturnBear Partner to Make Returns Easier (CNW Group/The Bay) The Bay and ReturnBear Partner to Make Returns Easier (CNW Group/The Bay) Return Bear logo (CNW Group/The Bay)

For online shoppers, two easy return options are at their fingertips, no matter whether they've purchased an item from The Bay or, for the first time, one of its more than 900 Marketplace sellers. No need to repack items, print shipping labels or mail back - shoppers simply 'initiate a return' in their order history to generate a QR code, then have the QR code scanned in store to drop off their return. Alternatively, customers can click 'initiate a return', print a return label and mail back.

ReturnBear and The Bay are also working together through return inventory tracking and consolidated logistics, which creates transparency and service enhancements. For example, customers are able to access status updates on where their package is in transit, or timelines for refunds . Additionally, ReturnBear drop-off points within Hudson's Bay stores will also accept and process returns from other brands in the ReturnBear network.

"At The Bay, we put the customer first in every decision we make. We understand that returns are just a matter of doing business, and we want that part of the customer journey to be as satisfying as the shopping," says Margot Johnson, Chief Business Officer at The Bay. "We want to ensure a seamless experience whether you are shopping for an item shipped by The Bay or a Marketplace partner. Our focus is an easy, quick and intuitive experience."

"Returns can be a pain point for Canadian shoppers, and retailers need to pay attention to their needs and expectations," said Sylvia Ng, Chief Executive Officer at ReturnBear. "Providing such an efficient return process is a win-win - drastically enhancing both the customer and seller experience. We're very excited that The Bay has partnered with us at ReturnBear to provide consumers with better return options."

The first ReturnBear locations, located in Hudson's Bay stores at or near the online pick up kiosks, have launched at Fairview Mall, Upper Canada Mall, Centrepoint Mall, Oakville Place, Bramalea City Centre, Markville Shopping Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Erin Mills Town Centre, Mapleview Centre and Limeridge Mall. Following, openings are planned across the country in remaining Hudson's Bay locations.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivaled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok.

The Bay and Hudson's Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT RETURNBEAR

Founded in October 2021 with a mission to make returns convenient for consumers, profitable for merchants, and better for the planet, ReturnBear is Canada's first end-to-end returns and reverse logistics service. Brands using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options. They can count on ReturnBear's full-service quality control and processing to get products back into forward-supply faster, and can optimize returns and exchanges with advanced automations and analytics.

ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru , an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan portfolio companies. ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics.

SOURCE The Bay

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Lindsay Silverberg, Talk Shop Media, [email protected]; Tiffany Bourré, The Bay, DVP, Communications, PR & Heritage, tiffany.bourré@thebay.com