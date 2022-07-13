The Bargain! Shop Transforms its Store in Kincardine, Ontario to a New Red Apple Store

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to announce the Grand Opening of the newest addition to the Red Apple banner. The Bargain! Shop located at the Sutton Park Mall, 665 Philip Place in Kincardine, Ontario has undergone a major renovation to update the store. The new Red Apple Store will offer a revitalized shopping experience, along with the incredible savings and convenience that Customers have come to expect.

The Grand Opening kicks off at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 23rd with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will include fun promotional giveaways and incredible one-day-only deals. The first 100 Customers will receive a free $10 shopping card, a free laundry basket, and all Customers will receive a limited-edition shopping tote, while quantities last. Customers can also enter for a chance to win a shopping spree valued at $1,000. Ballots will be available in-store, no purchase necessary.

Red Apple Stores will boast a wide assortment of brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion at low affordable prices. The store will also feature their signature Candyworks®, a shop-within-a-shop that offers a delicious and unique selection of candies and sweets for shoppers of all ages.

The upgrades to the store will provide Customers with an enhanced shopping experience, featuring a bright new space, better product adjacencies, wider aisles, bold in-store signing, and the same Super Friendly Service.

"The new Red Apple Store will be a huge transformation and I can't wait for our official Grand Opening," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "Customers will enjoy a new shopping experience while still finding all the brands at prices that offer huge savings every day. We are proud to be a part of the Kincardine community and look forward to introducing our newly remodeled store to our Customers."

Join us as we celebrate our newly renovated store in Kincardine, Ontario!

Like and follow us on Facebook for sneak peeks and join our E-club so you don't miss out on exclusive offers.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For further information: Contact Information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]