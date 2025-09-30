Red Apple Doubles the Excitement in Manitoba with Two Big Openings This Fall

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is bringing a wave of fresh energy to Manitoba this October with two milestone celebrations happening on the same day.

On Friday, October 17, shoppers in Minnedosa will see their long-time Bargain! Shop officially transformed into a Red Apple at 109 Main Street N, while customers in Portage La Prairie will return to a newly renovated Red Apple at 80 Saskatchewan Ave East, refreshed with a brighter, modern shopping experience.

"This is an exciting moment for us because we're celebrating two store transformations on the same day," says Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "In Minnedosa, The Bargain! Shop has officially rebranded to Red Apple, bringing a fresh identity to the community. In Portage La Prairie, customers will enjoy a revitalized Red Apple store with an updated look and feel. Both stores remained open during these changes, and now each community can enjoy a modern, refreshed space that continues to deliver the friendly service and great value they know us for."

Two Towns, One Big Day

The October 17 celebrations kick off at 9:00 AM sharp in both Minnedosa and Portage La Prairie. Customers can expect:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Giveaways for the first 100 guests, including a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket.

Free reusable shopping bags for all shoppers, while supplies last.

A chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree - no purchase necessary.

More Than Just Shopping

With brighter aisles, fresh signage, and expanded selections across fashion, food, and home essentials, these stores are designed to feel both new and familiar. Customers will also find the always-popular Candyworks™ shop, offering sweet treats in every colour and flavour.

Proctor adds: "Every community we serve deserves a store they can be proud of. These two openings are about more than a new look - they're about celebrating Minnedosa and Portage La Prairie and investing in their future with us."

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]