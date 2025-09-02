Red Apple Brings Fresh Looks and New Energy to Killarney, MB and Cheticamp, NS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is bringing a new shopping experience to two communities this fall. On Friday, September 26, customers in Killarney, MB (333 Broadway Ave) will walk into a freshly revitalized store, while shoppers in Cheticamp, NS (15418 Cabot Trail) will officially see their local Bargain! Shop transform into a Red Apple.

"These grand openings mark another exciting step in our journey to make small-town shopping brighter, easier, and more fun," says Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores. "Whether it's a refresh or a full rebrand, our goal is the same - giving our customers a store that feels new while still offering the value they count on."

What Shoppers Will Notice

A Warm Welcome: Wide aisles, modern signage, and easy-to-shop layouts.

Wide aisles, modern signage, and easy-to-shop layouts. Candyworks™ in Full Colour: A lively candy destination that's as much about fun as it is about sweets.

A lively candy destination that's as much about fun as it is about sweets. Expanded Finds: More brand-name fashion, toys, groceries, and home essentials than before.

More brand-name fashion, toys, groceries, and home essentials than before. Local Spirit: Stores designed to reflect the communities they serve.

Mark Your Calendar: Friday, September 26

The celebrations begin at 9:00 AM in both Killarney and Cheticamp, featuring:

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies to officially open the doors.

A $10 shopping card and laundry basket for the first 100 customers.

shopping card and laundry basket for the first 100 customers. A free reusable shopping bag for all guests while supplies last.

A chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree, no purchase required.

Proctor adds: "Every time we refresh or rebrand a store, it's about more than a new look - it's about investing in the community. We want our customers in Killarney and Cheticamp to feel proud of their local Red Apple, knowing it's designed with them in mind."

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]