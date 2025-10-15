Red Apple Set to Celebrate Grand Reopening in Assiniboia, SK on November 7

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its Assiniboia location at 120 1st Ave W, Assiniboia, SK, on Friday, November 7, 2025. After being temporarily closed following a roof collapse, the store has been fully refreshed and is ready to welcome back customers with a brand-new look, incredible value, and a celebration the whole community will enjoy.

The reopening comes just in time for the holiday season, giving shoppers the perfect chance to rediscover all their favourite finds for gifting, decorating, and celebrating - all in one convenient stop.

To mark this special occasion, the grand reopening event will kick off at 9:00 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by exciting one-day-only deals. Customers can also enter to win a $1,000 Shopping Spree, while the first 100 customers will receive a free $10 Shopping Card and a laundry basket.

And the celebrations don't stop there:

On Saturday, November 8, Red Apple's annual "Yule Love This" event arrives, where customers can enjoy 20% off their purchase with a one-day-only coupon.

Starting Sunday, November 9, Assiniboia shoppers will find huge savings across toys, bedding, clothing, and more - the perfect way to kick off holiday shopping with incredible value.

"We're so excited to open our doors again in Assiniboia," said Brendan Proctor, President and CEO of Red Apple Stores. "This store has always been an important part of the community, and after such a challenging closure, we're proud to welcome our friends and neighbours back to a refreshed shopping experience, just in time for the holidays. With great value, variety, and the warmth we're known for, we're here to help families make the season brighter."

The Assiniboia store will continue to offer a wide selection of fashion, home essentials, toys, everyday needs, and food, all at great prices for families. Shoppers can expect to find everything they love, now in a brighter, refreshed space designed to serve the community even better.

Event Highlights

Ribbon Cutting at 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 7

First 100 Customers: Free $10 Shopping Card + Laundry Basket

Enter to Win: $1,000 Shopping Spree

One-Day Only Hot Deals on Nov. 7

Nov. 8: "Yule Love This" - 20% Off Storewide

Nov. 9: Huge Savings on Toys, Bedding, Clothing & More

Red Apple Stores looks forward to once again being the go-to destination for the Assiniboia community, offering savings, smiles, and holiday cheer. We encourage the community to stay connected for details on exciting holiday events ahead!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]