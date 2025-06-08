THE BANFF WORLD MEDIA FESTIVAL AND PARAMOUNT+ IN CANADA ANNOUNCE 'SEASON TWO' RENEWAL OF BANFF SPARK: PRODUCERS EDITION

The Call for Applications will be announced in August, 2025

BANFF, AB and TORONTO, June 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) is pleased to announce that Paramount+ in Canada has renewed the BANFF SPARK Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media: Producers Edition for a second year. The program renewal was announced today during the opening ceremonies of the 46th edition of the Banff World Media Festival, taking place at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel from June 8-11, 2025.

This national program is open to Canadian women, (including non-binary individuals), from across the country and is aimed at working toward gender parity in the media industry by supporting growth, investment, scaling, and sustainability of women-owned media companies. Twenty-five (25) women who own their own production outfits will participate in: a series of customized, virtual sessions covering high-level aspects of business strategy and planning, finance, and marketing best practices; one-on-one 'concierged' meetings with individuals, and curated sessions during the Banff World Media Festival. They will also benefit from a significant marketing and promotional campaign to help build their business profile in the industry. Participants receive a Banff World Media Festival pass, and a travel stipend to offset costs of attending the Festival.

"Paramount+ in Canada has been an incredible and committed partner to advancing gender parity in our industry. This first-of-its-kind program has already generated positive career growth for more than 225 women participants by helping them form strategic partnerships, and hone their business skills. Despite the achievements and progress made, our industry still has work to do in breaking down barriers for women, and especially racialized women, to help them gain a foothold in the global marketplace," says Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director, Banff World Media Festival.

"We are honoured to partner with Banff World Media Festival for a second consecutive year to continue the BANFF Spark Program: Producers Edition," said Vanessa Case, Vice President Content, Paramount+, Canada. "Investing in Canada's up and coming producers isn't just the right thing to do—it's a strategic imperative. Inclusive leadership drives innovation, improves decision-making, and ultimately reflects the audiences we serve."

BANFF Spark provides business guidance, and a gateway to the Canadian and global film and television industry through the renowned Banff World Media Festival's (BANFF) conference and marketplace. Programmed through an intersectional lens, the initiative has a core mission to empower women of color, Indigenous women, women with disabilities, 2SLGBTQI+ women, and non-binary individuals to advance both domestically, and across the global media industry.

This initiative is the eighth partnership Paramount+ in Canada has announced that reinforces its commitment to inclusivity. In addition to supporting the 2025 and now 2026, the streamer has announced partnerships with the 2024 Reelworld Summit, the, inkcanada to Connect Emerging Writers with Industry Allies; a collaboration with the; a collaboration with the Black Screen Office for the Black Creators Festival Initiative; a joint venture with BIPOC TV & Film and the National Screen Institute Partner for the new ELEVATE program; and partnerships with both The Shine Network Institute (TSNI) for the Indigenous Producers Budgeting Intensive and with the Pacific Screenwriting Program and the Indigenous Screen Office to Create the Indigenous Screenwriters Lab in 2024.

About the Banff World Media Festival

Now in its 46th year, the Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) and the Rockie Awards host one of the most important global conferences and content development marketplaces - gathering top creators, producers, showrunners, talent, networks, studios, streamers, press and media companies. BANFF's intimate, retreat-style event serves as a leading destination for development, co-production and co-venture partners and offers an unparalleled opportunity for international decision-makers to connect, map the future of the industry, and execute new business deals. Summit Series keynotes, Master Classes and renowned Showrunner Superpanels feature the industry's most inspiring creative and business leaders and give global profile to the most talked-about shows. The Rockie Awards recognize the best content and most influential entertainment industry executives, talent and creators in the world. BANFF continues to deliver important fellowships and initiatives including: the BANFF Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media: Producers Edition , the Netflix-BANFF Diversity of Voices Initiative , and the Indigenous Screen Summit and Pitch Forum . Together these programs have provided more than 1000 opportunities for under-represented professionals in the Canadian media industry. For more information on the Banff World Media Festival, click here. @banffmedia #BANFFMediaFestival #ROCKIEAWARDS

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is a global digital subscription video streaming service from Paramount that features a mountain of premium entertainment for audiences of all ages. Internationally, the streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows, and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME®, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel™, in addition to a robust offering of premier local content. The service currently lives in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and Japan.

SOURCE Paramount+ (Canada)

For media inquiries, please contact: Paramount+ in Canada: Laura Heath Potter; [email protected]; Cayce Kelly, Ink Media PR Email: [email protected]