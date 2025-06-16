-- The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island is a cornerstone of the country's national commitment to coral conservation and marine resilience --

-- The Bahamas' first coral gene bank to preserve DNA, propagate and replant coral to reverse devastation from rising ocean temperatures and a rapidly spreading disease --

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Bahamas has launched an aggressive national conservation initiative to address and reverse the devastating effects of warming ocean temperatures and a disease ravaging its coral reefs. The country's first coral gene bank opened today at Atlantis Paradise Island to house, propagate, and replant healthy coral on damaged reefs. The coral rescue initiative is the result of a powerful collaboration between the government of The Bahamas through the Department of Marine Resources, the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and the Office of the Prime Minister, as well as Atlantis Paradise Island and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, the Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS), the University of The Bahamas, and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

Ribbon cutting Grand Opening of The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island (Left to Right: Samantha Miller-Cartwright, Department of Environmental Planning & Protection, Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island, Hon. Jomo Campbell, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Dr. Craig Dahlgren, Perry Institute for Marine Science, Dr. Kristen Welsh Unwala, University of The Bahamas, Montez Williams, Undersecretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources) The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island

"Today's opening marks a major milestone and also represents just the beginning," said Atlantis Blue Project Foundation Executive Director Debra Erickson. "The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island is more than a facility—it is a symbol of hope, a safeguard for biodiversity, and a strategic investment in long-term reef resilience. It not only strengthens national conservation capacity but also inspires young Bahamians to take on leadership roles in the stewardship of our natural resources."

The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island can accommodate up to 200 large, mature coral colonies, in addition to smaller fragments and juvenile corals. Fifteen coral species have been relocated to the Atlantis Paradise Island-based biosecure Gene Bank research facility. Coral fragments collected from the ocean are placed in pristine, on-site aquaria, and once stable, they grow and reproduce quickly with the aid of innovative reproduction techniques such as lunar-cycle simulations. Part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' global Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) program, onsite management of the new bank is led by PIMS experts, including a former BAMSI graduate and student interns from BAMSI and the University of The Bahamas, with support from marine-life experts at Atlantis.

"Coral has become increasingly endangered over the years, but the introduction of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease completely changed the game and created extreme urgency to act," said PIMS Executive Director Dr. Craig Dahlgren. "Transmitted among corals through direct contact and water circulation, the disease has spread to all major Bahamian islands and causes a high death rate in corals. Treatments are emerging slowly, but corals need to be rescued and isolated from the disease while these methods are perfected. Our collective vision is not only to preserve coral currently under threat, but also to foster new generations of corals that, when replanted, are more resilient to disease and other dangers. Longstanding support from our partners over the past decade, including vital contributions that helped establish The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island, has been essential in making this national effort possible."

The Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island is a pioneering initiative to ensure that no coral species in The Bahamas is lost due to disease, bleaching, or other environmental stressors.

Addendum:

Coral Conservation in The Bahamas

The Bahamas is home to some of the world's most spectacular coral reefs. These include one of Earth's largest barrier reefs—located off Andros Island—and extensive fringing reefs surrounding most of the nation's 700 islands and 2,400 cays. These vibrant ecosystems support fisheries, tourism, and shoreline protection, but they are under increasing threat.

Two of the most serious challenges facing Bahamian reefs today are Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) and coral bleaching caused by rising ocean temperatures. In some areas, water temperatures now regularly exceed 31°C (88°F) during the summer months. These stressors are causing unprecedented coral mortality, pushing several Bahamian coral species to the brink of extinction, while many others are now classified as threatened or endangered. Without immediate action—such as the Coral Gene Bank—we may lose iconic species like pillar coral (Dendrogyra cylindrus) from The Bahamas within the next 5–10 years.

Atlantis Paradise Island and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation are proud to partner with the Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS), a leader in studying and addressing the spread of SCTLD across The Bahamas and in advancing efforts to protect these critical marine ecosystems.

Coral Bio-Banking

Corals in land-based facilities such as The Bahamas Coral Gene Bank at Atlantis Paradise Island receive regular health checks, strict water quality control, and isolation from disease exposure. These "corals in waiting" serve as a living library to preserve biodiversity and support future reef restoration. Live corals are collected from the wild and placed under expert care, where Marine Animal Care Specialists monitor their health, manage water quality, and isolate them from potential harm. These corals represent the genetic diversity needed for future reef recovery.

Coral Reproduction

In The Bahamas, coral reproduction is supported both sexually and asexually. Assisted sexual reproduction in laboratories helps produce genetically diverse coral offspring, as researchers encourage spawning by mimicking natural cues. Microfragmentation is used to stimulate rapid growth by cutting corals into small pieces that rapidly fuse and expand. These techniques make it possible to rebuild reefs with healthy, resilient corals.

Coral Protection

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), coral nurseries, and targeted reef monitoring programs are helping protect threatened coral species across The Bahamas. By reducing damage from anchors, overfishing, and pollution, these protections create safer habitats where coral communities can recover and thrive.

Coral Restoration

Restoration projects across The Bahamas reintroduce nursery-grown or lab-reared corals to damaged reefs. Programs like PIMS's Reef Rescue Network—which includes sites at Atlantis—are scaling up these efforts, rebuilding reef structure, enhancing biodiversity, and giving hope for long-term reef recovery.

What Is a Coral Reef?

Coral reefs are underwater ecosystems built by tiny marine animals called corals, which live in colonies and create limestone skeletons. Over thousands of years, these skeletons accumulate to form vast reef structures that support a kaleidoscope of life.

Corals are closely related to jellyfish and sea anemones, and they rely on warm, clear, sunlit waters to survive. Their reef structures provide shelter for over 25% of all marine life, despite covering less than 1% of the ocean floor. They also buffer shorelines from storms and erosion, and support sustainable tourism and fishing in The Bahamas.

Help protect coral reefs by being a responsible visitor: refrain from touching or standing on coral, avoid handling marine life, and never remove reef pieces or shells. Always follow local marine park rules—they're designed to keep these fragile ecosystems healthy. Together, our actions can safeguard reefs for future generations.

PHOTOS AND VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island

Katie Longley, (242) 376-1034, [email protected]; Erika Garcia-Lavyne, (954) 224-1972, [email protected]