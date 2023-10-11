TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Azrieli Foundation is providing $10 million in emergency funds to support those affected by the deadly attacks perpetrated by Hamas in Israel.

"We are closely monitoring the events as they unfold and are harnessing all our abilities to aid the people of Israel during this emergency," said Naomi Azrieli, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation. "We are working strategically to assess the needs and to distribute funds where they will have the most significant impact."

Of the $10 million earmarked for the emergency, $5 million has already been deployed for many high-priority needs – including first responders, hospitals, medical equipment, trauma support and other assistance for the victims of terror.

"We stand united with Israel, strong and resolute in our support, now and in the future," said Azrieli. "Our hearts are with our friends, families, colleagues – and all the people of Israel – as we grieve the loss and trauma of this brutal attack that has left no one in the country untouched."

Azrieli noted that while the situation remains fluid and impossible to predict, the Foundation will work with its partners and allies to ensure its support will continue to have an impact where it's needed most.

About the Azrieli Foundation

With a firm belief that everyone has a contribution to make, the Azrieli Foundation has been opening doors, breaking ground, and nurturing networks for more than 30 years. The Foundation – the largest non-corporate foundation in Canada – funds institutions and operates programs in Canada and Israel. Learn more: https://azrielifoundation.org/

SOURCE Azrieli Foundation

For further information: Media contacts: Janine Druery, Azrieli Foundation, [email protected], 416-322-5928 ext. 325; Angela Pinzon, Pilot PMR, [email protected], 647-295-0517