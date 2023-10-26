Calls for employers to accelerate inclusivity and put neurodiversity to work

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Azrieli Foundation has awarded the inaugural INfinity Prize, honouring Montreal's Zera Café for its outstanding commitment to fostering neurodiversity in the workplace and championing inclusive practices. The INfinity Prize is the first award of its kind and is designed to promote national dialogue and action, confronting the 26 per cent employment rate neurodivergent Canadians face.

INfinity Prize Logo (CNW Group/Azrieli Foundation)

"We applaud the efforts of Zera Café and others who are pioneering innovative and actionable pathways to truly inclusive hiring practices," said Naomi Azrieli, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation. "Zera Café is a great example of an initiative that creates equitable employment prospects for neurodivergent talent in Canada.

The INfinity Prize awards $100,000 to a leading small- or mid-size social enterprise that prioritizes the aspirations of neurodivergent employees. This includes providing career development opportunities, fair wages and comprehensive benefits while placing neurodivergent employees at the heart of organizational decision-making. In addition to the financial award, the Foundation will offer two years of professional coaching and support designed to scale the recipient's neurodiversity efforts.

"The team and I couldn't be more excited to be the first-ever recipients of the INfinity Prize," says Eve Rochman, Founding Director of Zera Café, a not-for-profit meal service that employs neurodiverse young adults. "Now we're ready to scale up and grow bigger and better."

The Foundation is also calling on employers nationwide to accelerate the inclusion of neurodivergent people into their employment practices. To support this call, it has assembled Putting Neurodiversity to Work , an action-oriented resource guide that offers five essential steps and links to resources to streamline access to the expertise needed to adopt neurodiverse employment practices with confidence.

Neurodiversity is a concept that emphasizes the value of diversity in neurological disorders, including autism, ADHD, dyslexia, Down syndrome and more. It acknowledges that neurodivergent individuals bring unique perspectives, skills and talents that can contribute significantly to the success of an organization.

"Resources are available to Canadian companies, but it is often hard to know where to look and what is meaningful," said Orly Fruchter, Manager of Neurodiverse Initiatives at the Azrieli Foundation. "We hope the guide we assembled will help employers expand their equity, diversity and inclusion efforts to include neurodivergent workers."

The Azrieli Foundation's INfinity Prize was awarded last night at an event held in Toronto. Zera Café was selected from three finalists, including La Cuisine Collective Hochelaga/de Maisonneuve and Goodness Gift .

About the INfinity Prize

The INfinity Prize is the first competitive award recognizing Canadian social enterprises demonstrating best practices in meaningful and sustainable employment for neurodivergent people. Launched in 2023, the INfinity Prize aims to:

increase the rate of employment and ensure equitable career opportunities for hundreds of thousands of neurodivergent adults in Canada ;

; develop more mutually supportive networks of individuals and organizations committed to sustaining inclusive communities;

strengthen the Canadian economy by easing labour shortages and contribute to economic growth;

raise awareness about the importance of inclusive employment to eliminate implicit bias, hidden prejudices and discrimination against neurodivergent people.

The inaugural INfinity Prize will award $100,000 to support the work of a small- or mid-size social enterprise in Canada and offer two years of professional coaching and support designed to scale the recipient's neurodiversity efforts. Learn more: https://azrielifoundation.org/infinityprize/faqs/

About the Azrieli Foundation

With a firm belief that everyone has a contribution to make, the Azrieli Foundation has been opening doors, breaking ground, and nurturing networks for more than 30 years. The Foundation – the largest non-corporate foundation in Canada – funds institutions and operates programs in Canada and Israel. Learn more: https://azrielifoundation.org/

