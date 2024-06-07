WINNIPEG, MB, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre will benefit from green upgrades after a $6 million investment from the federal government.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Duguid and Michael Nadler, Chief Executive Officer of Ducks Unlimited Canada, this project will improve the visitor experience and expand the array of offerings by leveraging technology to equip new generations with the knowledge to address conservation challenges.

Located on the edge of the Oak Hammock Marsh Wildlife Management Area, the award-winning centre draws over 100,000 visitors annually with its theatre, rooftop observation deck, and interactive nature exhibits, offering unparalleled insights into the importance of wetlands.

Funding will support repairs and upgrades to the centre's core building systems across the entire complex to reduce energy consumption. The interior of the facility will also benefit from improvements, such as transforming the top floor into a new gathering space, the addition of publicly open areas, and the inclusion of fully accessible washrooms. This work will enhance the building's energy efficiency while broadening its inclusivity and accessibility for the diverse community it serves.

Quotes

"Visitors have long flocked to the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre to enjoy beautiful views of the Oak Hammock Marsh Wildlife. By investing in this historic facility's modernization, we are supporting the conservation of Manitoba's wetland ecosystems, inspiring environmental stewardship, and promoting sustainability within the community. We will continue to collaborate with our partners on projects that provide Manitobans and visitors the opportunity to enjoy our province's unparalleled nature now and into the future."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are thrilled to see the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre receive this substantial investment for green upgrades. This project not only enhances our ability to educate and inspire visitors but also underscores our commitment to nature conservation and sustainable community infrastructure. Together with our partners, we are building a brighter, more resilient future for Manitoba's wetlands and the diverse communities that depend on them."

Michael Nadler, Chief Executive Officer of Ducks Unlimited Canada

Quick Facts

Infrastructure Canada is investing $6 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while Ducks Unlimited Canada is contributing $8,860,000 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while Ducks Unlimited Canada is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 49.9 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 1.2 tonnes annually.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

