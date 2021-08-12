The impressive bell tower of the church, which was once topped by a Gothic-style spire, was removed in 1949 for safety reasons related to the presence of telluric tremors caused by repeated explosions in the numerous quarries in the vicinity, at that time, of the arrival of the tramway on Masson Street, and the fact that the ground tended to subside because of the underground river flowing in the Old Rosemont sector. These quarries have since given way to the majority of the neighborhood's parks, including part of the current Jardin Botanique, and the site of the current Père-Marquette school.

Built with grey stone from nearby quarries, the building's bell tower has suffered the ravages of time and weather events such as the 1998 ice storm that made its rehabilitation urgent. The Atwill-Morin Group was awarded the $2.2M renovation contract because of its unique expertise in this type of intervention, the most recent example being the current complete renovation of the Ste-Thérèse Cathedral in the city of Amos, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

"We are privileged to be able to contribute to the restoration of the splendor of this bell tower in the Montreal skyline, which is a testimony to the pride and attachment of the residents of what was once a large working-class neighborhood," said Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and CEO of the Atwill-Morin Group, today.

He added that this majestic church, with its romantic 1932 Casavant organ, restored since 2010, will be able to regain its place as one of the city's most beautiful heritage sites.

More than 10 experienced masons are currently at work on the site of the St-Esprit-de-Rosemont church, using impressive specialized equipment to complete this major renovation, which, given the nobility of many of the original materials, is being carried out in a quasi-surgical manner.

The project should be completed and delivered in December 2021.

The President and CEO of the Atwill-Morin Group concluded by saying that he is confident that this local architectural symbol will regain its status as a signature element not only of the neighborhood, but of the entire city.

