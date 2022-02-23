Les Carrières Ducharme has acquired its credentials in the construction sector and in the world of architects over the past 60 years as a natural stone quarry operator in both Canada and the United States. The company is active in the residential and commercial construction markets as well as in the growing landscape sector. " More than just a quarry operator, Les Carrières Ducharme is a multi-disciplinary operator with large-scale facilities to produce and offer rough, dressed and custom-cut stone products, whether it be traditional or thinned stone, decorative crushed stone or aggregates ," said Nicolas Croteau, Executive Vice President of the Group, who also acts as President and CEO of Carrières Ducharme on an interim basis.

Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atwill-Morin Group, said he was pleased with this major transaction, which makes way for the retention of Mr. Serge Ducharme, the former President, as a special advisor. "Above all, this strategic acquisition allows the Atwill-Morin Group to diversify its activities by adding a reputable company with an autonomous team essential to the pursuit of its growth plan," continued Mr. Atwill-Morin. Mr. Atwill-Morin went on to specify that all Carrières Ducharme employees will remain in place and the company will keep its head office in Havelock. For Mr. Atwill-Morin, this acquisition will allow Carrières Ducharme to benefit from the strengths and advantages of a large group of companies while maintaining its brand identity and its independence, which will allow it to continue to serve its vast clientele from all walks of life.

Mr. Atwill-Morin and Mr. Croteau were also pleased to note that the development of these resources will continue to be done in a sustainable manner.

With the addition of the 125 employees of Les Carrières Ducharme, the Atwill-Morin Group's family of companies now exceeds the 800 regular employees mark, not to mention the seasonal jobs, which brings the total to just over 1000.

Located near the New York State border, on Covey Hill Avenue in the municipality of Havelock, the company acquired by the Atwill-Morin Group will be able, with its crushing, cutting and profiling sites, to benefit from a significant added value that will be likely to open up new markets in the New England states for its own benefit as well as for the Group as a whole.

The President and CEO concluded by emphasizing that with this acquisition, the Atwill-Morin Group was well on its way to reaching the $200 million annual business volume plateau within the next 36 months, making it a major player in the construction industry, inspired by the constant search for growth and, above all, sustainability in a perspective of economic harmonization and continuity.

SOURCE Atwill-Morin Group

For further information: Source: Matthew Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer - Atwill-Morin Group; Nicolas Croteau, Executive Vice President - Atwill-Morin Group; Contact: Alexandre Dumas - Vice President - Corporate Communications, NATIONAL Public Relations, 514 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]