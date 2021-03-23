The ACQ noted two special events, namely, the delivery of nearly 1,600 boxes, totaling 15,000 units, of fine chocolates to all the Hôpital du Suroît' staff members in a show of thanks for their tireless front-line work at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACQ also highlighted the safe distribution of 300 bags of various treats appreciated by children to as many students at École primaire Marie-Rose de Valleyfield, on the occasion of Halloween, to encourage them to continue their efforts towards academic success in these difficult times.

"These concrete actions are an opportunity for us to tangibly show our appreciation and commitment to our community," said Marc-André Loiselle, President and CEO, supported by his two partners, Simon Loiselle, Vice President - Operations and Jean-François Beaulieu, Vice President - Engineering.

In addition, professional initiatives were undertaken for the benefit of the Group's 300 employees, who quickly benefited from all of the resources and devices in terms of health and sanitary measures in order to facilitate the passage through this period of crisis; this contributed to encouraging their teams to work together more closely in order to respond positively to the new reality of the industry and to the new health and safety conditions. A docu-reality featuring the ALI Excavation Group, and a dozen ACQ members from all regions of Quebec and all sectors of activity (IC/I contractors, residential, specialized, general, suppliers, professionals) as well, was produced and presented in order to dedicate this Tribute to those who knew how to stand out and roll up their sleeves to adapt to the new reality.

Mr. Loiselle said he was humbled to receive this Tribute award, and that it was the work of his entire team, at all levels of the company, that allowed ALI Excavation Group to stand out and become one of the top builders in the Montérégie region.

For further information: Source: Marc-André Loiselle, President and Chief Executive Officer; Contacts : Alexandre Dumas, M. 514 898-4636, [email protected]