The Arts put on a show at the garden - Jardin Botanique Expands Its Universe with 6th Season of Intimate Concerts

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie takes great pride and renewed pleasure in presenting its 2019 summer program of intimate concerts, to be held in the Jardin botanique every Sunday afternoon at two, from June 30 to September 1, inclusive. Once again, the artistic director for the season is Monique Giroux, who is passionate about music from Canada and abroad and a dedicated fan of emerging artists. From flamenco guitar to Indigenous singing by way of slam poetry and the blues, the 2019 program encourages us to discover diversity. Ten artists, most of them singer-songwriters, will take to the outdoor stage, nestled in the garden's beautiful natural setting. Each of the artists will bring their very own personal touch to the amalgam of musical styles and sounds. It's a weekly date to discover a wide range of genres and their evolution, fully in keeping with Espace pour la vie's current theme: Trace the History of Evolution.

Discovery and comfort

Each year, the intimate concerts at Espace pour la vie offer audiences a wonderful opportunity to discover new artists, hear their favourites again and be refreshed by their talents. Some artists get better and better with each season, while others are so far out on the leading edge musically that they take our breath away. The evolution of music goes back to the dawn of time and never ceases to amaze us!

Commune with nature before or after the show

Why not plan to spend an hour or two before or after these intimate concerts discovering the magnificent spectacle of peonies, irises, lilies, roses and day lilies? A stroll through the garden will gently put you in the mood or draw out the pleasure and emotion of the concert even longer.

Practical information

All shows are free with paid admission to the Jardin botanique. Chairs are allowed on the site especially for the occasion. Shows will be cancelled in the event of extreme weather conditions.

Ten artists who harmonize the arts and nature in their music

DATE ARTIST June 30 Pomme opens the season, expressing her joyful diversity and drive in a voice that develops all its nuances and warmth in the garden setting. July 7 Albin de la Simone, with his fragile timbre, can't think of a better place to perform. When he sings, it as if he's whispering in our ears. July 14 Émile Proulx-Cloutier propels us from slam to lullaby, rocks us from tragedy to uproarious laughter. July 21 Martin Léon's music and his zen approach to life, aware but not carefree, carry us off on a poetic journey. July 28 Catherine Durand is a young singer-songwriter who takes her love of folk everywhere with her, stopping just long enough to put on a concert filled with her boundless energy. August 4 Luc De Larochellière needs no introduction after a flawless 30-year career.

He's always delighted to touch people's hearts. August 11 Florent Vollant's music is marked by his Innu origins and transports us into his world of nomadic freedom and creative inspiration. August 18 David Myles is an accomplished master of fusion, forging his own path between pop, folk, country and soul. August 25 Dominique Fils-Aimé draws her inspiration from the icons of soul of the 40s and 60s and charms audiences with her mellow, authentic voice. September 1 Caroline Planté is one of the few women to play and compose for flamenco guitar. She takes us on a mythical voyage with a passionate Andalusian beat.

Trace the History of Evolution

In 2019, Espace pour la vie will be exploring nature and biodiversity through the lens of evolution. How have phenomena taking place over thousands of years resulted in the fascinating history of life on our planet? A complex, exciting story to investigate and discover!

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

Digital press kit and visuals: http://bit.ly/LesArtsAuJardin2019

