MONTRÉAL, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Espace pour la vie announces the return of the event The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden. Suspended for two summers due to the pandemic, the summer run of intimate concerts so beloved by the general public returns this year at 2 pm for the next six Sundays: June 26, July 3, August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 28, under the artistic direction of Monique Giroux. The 2022 program offers a rich variety of performers, mostly singer-songwriters, who will perform on the Jardin botanique's outdoor stage, beautifully nestled in the heart of nature. In a mix of musical styles and soundscapes, each artist will bring his or her intimate and personal touch. This is a Sunday rendezvous that many have dearly missed and will be delighted to find again in the enchanting environment of the Jardin botanique.

Soak up nature before or after the show

The public is invited to set aside an hour or two, before or after the intimate concerts, to discover the magnificent spectacle of the peonies, irises, lilies, roses and daylilies of the Jardin botanique—a nature walk that will gently put you in the mood or extend the pleasure and emotion of the show.

DATE PERFORMER June 26 Pierre Flynn Singer, keyboardist and songwriter of the now defunct group Octobre, Pierre Flynn returns as an accomplished solo artist with his wonder-filled poetry. Pierre Flynn is a music legend and remains highly relevant today. July 3 Kim Richardson Kim Richardson is one of Québec's most beautiful voices and is known throughout the music world for her undeniable talent. Whether she's performing blues, soul or rock classics, her voice and infectious energy are sure to captive the audience. August 7 Lou-Adriane Cassidy Straddling the line between the singer-songwriter tradition and the contemporary alternative folk scene, Lou-Adriane Cassidy stands out with her unique approach and strong stage presence. Her flair for lyrics and her rich voice put this young singer-songwriter in a class all her own. August 14 Antoine Gratton Driven by his infectious enthusiasm, singer-songwriter Antoine Gratton has a knack for turning each of his shows into a unique musical experience. He does so by blending funky-groovy Americana that embraces our Québec roots with catchy, upbeat, sometimes humorous lyrics inspired by life. August 21 Bïa and Maracujá The enchanting Bïa teams up with Brazilian group Maracujá with whom the singer's passion and fire blend naturally to deliver a show that showcases Brazilian music at its best. After touring with Cirque du Soleil for three years, the Maracujá quartet takes root in Montreal to bring the best of Brazilian music to life with their distinct signature. August 28 Scott-Pien Picard Scott-Pien Picard is an Innu singer-songwriter from the Uashat Mak Maliotenam community on the North Shore. Drawing inspiration from the groups Maten and Kashtin, he writes lyrics in his mother tongue, Innu, and is active on the Indigenous music scene throughout Québec. On stage with his guitar, he, delivers an upbeat folk performance that showcases the richness of his culture.

IMPORTANT

Performances are free with the purchase of a ticket to the Jardin botanique. Exceptionally, chairs will be allowed on site. Shows will be cancelled in case of extreme weather conditions.

Online ticket booking is recommended* : https://espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing * Espace pour la vie Passport holders are also required to reserve their free ticket.

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

