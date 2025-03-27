The Catholic Church is redefining its legacy through social impact and real estate projects.

MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Archdiocese of Montreal proudly announces the launch of la Corporation Immobilière Catholique Romaine de Montréal (CICRM), an innovative not-for-profit entity dedicated to the strategic management of church properties with a focus on meaningful social impact and sustainable stewardship. This initiative marks the first time a Roman Catholic Archdiocese has successfully established a nonprofit subsidiary to leverage real estate development as a tool for community benefit and heritage valorisation.

"The Catholic Church has always played a vital role in society, as a place of faith and community support," said Monseigneur Christian Lépine, Archbishop of Montreal. "Across the world and here in Montreal, churches have been at the heart of communities, offering spiritual guidance, community services, and spaces for connection. This initiative of reimagining how our spaces can serve the common good, reflects our commitment to fulfill our mission by deepening our engagement with society."

Rooted in the Roman Catholic Church's mission, the CICRM will offer its Fabriques, the entities responsible for managing parish properties, expert guidance in making informed decisions about their properties. Acting as an intermediary between churches, municipalities, governments, and development partners, the CICRM provides a seamless, fully supported process to help Fabriques navigate property sales and redevelopment, always with the intent of honoring heritage where possible and addressing pressing community needs.

A Vision for Community-Focused Growth

With a dedicated team of experts, the CICRM will guide Fabriques through every stage and provide end-to-end strategic support to Fabriques, helping them navigate the complexities of property redevelopment while ensuring alignment with regulatory frameworks and industry best practices. From facilitating discussions with government bodies to overseeing approvals and the permitting process, the CICRM is committed to developing solutions that honour both the past and the future of these sacred spaces.

To lead the CICRM, the Archdiocese of Montreal has appointed Stefano Marrone as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. Mr. Marrone previously led the Archdiocese's real estate division since 2021, where he played a key role in building the real estate function and strategic framework within the Diocese, initiating internal and external collaborations to drive the development of key projects across Montreal. In his new role, he will apply his expertise to lead the strategic vision, high level partnerships and represent the CICRM to stakeholders, governments and investors, supported by a team of expert internal and external advisors.

"We are very proud to launch the Roman Catholic Real Estate Corporation of Montreal today," said Stefano Marrone, CEO of the Corporation Immobilière Catholique Romaine de Montréal. "This milestone is the culmination of years of collaboration, listening and dedicated work with all our stakeholders. Our vision for the CICRM is to empower each parish to approach the future of its church with confidence and peace of mind, ensuring that every project serves a tangible local social need. We are committed to a future where faith properties remain a source of pride and service in Montreal's landscape, strengthening and sustaining its impact for generations."

The CICRM will support parishes ready to explore options or ready to initiate a conversion, a transformation or a sales project. By engaging its expertise, the CICRM will help ensure that these spaces continue to serve both the Catholic community and the wider society.

About the the Archdiocese of Montréal

The Archdiocese of Montreal is an archdiocese of the Catholic Church in Quebec. Its episcopal headquarters are located at the Basilica-Cathedral of Marie-Reine-du-Monde in Montreal. It was canonically established as a diocese in 1836 and elevated to the rank of archdiocese in 1886. It comprises 162 parishes, 25 missions and 5 sanctuaries.

