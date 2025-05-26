MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association québécoise des gestionnaires de copropriétés (AQGC) is sounding the alarm about the use of the Request for information to the syndicate of co-ownership (DRCOP) form1, a tool recommended but not mandatory by the OACIQ, which creates tensions and disputes in co-ownership buildings.

Since 2024, condominium managers and board members have been faced with an increase of over 70% in DRCOP requests, often accompanied by very tight deadlines and disrespectful behavior on the part of real estate brokers or their clients. Yet the required information is often already available to co-owners via electronic platforms such as UpperBee, Condo Web, Building Link or Google Drive.

The AQGC points out that the syndicate is obliged to provide documents, but not to interpret them.

Who should fill out and pay for the DRCOP?

The AQGC strongly questions the current practice of having the form systematically completed by the syndicate and charged to the seller.

If this document is deemed essential to the broker's work, so that he complies with the ethical obligations imposed by the OACIQ, the AQGC believes that it is up to the broker – or someone mandated by him – to take responsibility for his preparation.

It should be remembered that the notary also asks the syndicate a similar series of questions before carrying out the transaction, a form which also generally involves costs, to be borne by the selling co-owner.

Towards a new regulatory framework

The coming into force of the Attestation du syndicat sur l'état de la copropriété, provided for in the implementing regulations to Bill 16, will mark a significant step forward when the Government Regulation is finally published. This attestation will standardize and clarify the information to be provided to buyers, thereby reducing the need for the DRCOP, whose questions are often redundant with the notaries' forms.

In the meantime,the AQGC officially invites the OACIQ to :

Clarify whether the DRCOP is optional or mandatory ;





or ; Revise the form to allow the sellers, with the help of their brokers, to complete it directly when the syndicate documents and information are available;





Include the financial responsibility for completing the form in brokerage contracts;





for completing the form in brokerage contracts; Educate and train specialized condominium brokers to promote harmonious collaboration with building managers and board members of syndicates.

Conclusion: respect and cooperation are top priorities

Condominium managers, like volunteer directors, deserve respect and recognition for their role. The AQGC encourages co-owners to make it clear, when signing their brokerage contract, who will pay for the production of the DRCOP form, if one is required.

1 To read the full argument on the AQGC's position

About the AQGC

The AQGC is the association that brings together the largest number of condominium managers in Quebec. Its goal is to establish condominium management standards, promote the profession of condominium manager, and establish an ethical framework. For more information on the association, visit its website at AQGC.org.

