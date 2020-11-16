The Appraisal Institute of Canada strikes President's Council on Diversity

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is pleased to announce the creation of the President's Council on Diversity. "AIC is dedicated to providing an atmosphere free of barriers in order to promote equity and diversity. We celebrate and welcome the diversity of all members, volunteers, employees and stakeholders," said AIC President Jan Wicherek, AACI, P.App. It is the policy of the AIC to foster an environment that respects people's dignity, ideas and beliefs thereby ensuring equity and diversity throughout the organization as well as the profession at large. AIC CEO Keith Lancastle adds, "We seek to demonstrate our commitment to diversity by providing a supportive environment and a corporate culture that welcomes and encourages equal opportunities for all members, volunteers and employees."

The President's Council on Diversity will assist the AIC Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities by reviewing and making recommendations to the Board regarding:

Identifying barriers to participation and proposing solutions to enhance the participation of under-represented groups in the full spectrum of AIC volunteer opportunities; and

Supporting AIC's efforts to promote membership and volunteerism to individuals from all demographic groups with a focus on those groups where under-representation is an issue.

It will be the Council's responsibility to:

Advise AIC volunteer leadership and staff on issues that are specific to diversity;

Promote and champion transparency and accountability in the volunteer; recruitment and development activities of the Institute;

Review, as necessary, information to be posted to the membership and / or stakeholders including call for volunteers; and

(From time to time) assume such other responsibilities as may be delegated by the Board.

The Board of Directors is currently seeking expressions of interest from qualified parties and will announce the Council's composition in early 2021.

About the Appraisal Institute of Canada

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is a leading real property valuation association with over 5,400 members across Canada. Established in 1938, the AIC works collaboratively with its 10 provincial affiliated associations to grant the distinguished Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI™) and Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA™) designations. AIC Designated Members are highly qualified, respected professionals who undertake comprehensive curriculum, experience and examination requirements. Our members provide unbiased appraisal, appraisal review, consulting, reserve fund study and machinery and equipment valuation. For more information, go to AICanada.ca or AppraisersKnow.ca

SOURCE Appraisal Institute of Canada

For further information: Paul Hébert, Appraisal Institute of Canada, Mobile: 613.292.2876, [email protected]

Related Links

www.aicanada.ca

