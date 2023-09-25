OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Appraisal Institute of Canada is excited to announce the appointment of Donna Dewar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Dewar began work on September 25, 2023 and will officially assume the role of CEO on November 1, 2023.

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) welcomes its incoming CEO, Donna Dewar (CNW Group/Appraisal Institute of Canada)

With more than 20 years of experience in the non-profit sector and membership-based associations, Ms. Dewar brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the AIC. In this time, she has been responsible for leading the development and implementation of strategic plans, building strategic partnerships, developing new programs, modernizing enterprise applications, leading branding exercises, and advocating for impactful change.

As CEO, Ms. Dewar will be responsible for steering the AIC towards continued growth, innovation, and success in an ever-evolving valuation landscape.

"I am honoured to become a part of Canada's foremost real estate valuation experts," says Ms. Dewar, incoming AIC CEO. "I look forward to collaborating with our talented Board, staff, committees, volunteers, and Members to build on the incredible foundation that has already been laid at the AIC. Together, we will continue to achieve new heights for our Members and for the public at large."

Ms. Dewar also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a focus on Innovation Leadership from the University of Fredericton, as well as a Project Management Professional (PMP) Designation. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated passion for driving positive change and continuously improving processes to serve clients and members better. Above all, she believes in the power of innovation, the importance of strategy, and value of effective, efficient member support.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Dewar to the AIC family," said Claudio Polito, P.App., AACI, AIC President. "In this transformative time, the AIC Board of Directors has identified Donna as the ideal leader to guide us forward, ensuring that we maintain our position as trusted valuation experts and continue to deliver exceptional leadership to our Members across the country."

Donna's full biography can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnadewar/

ABOUT AIC

The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is the premier real property valuation organization in Canada representing over 5,600 Members with the mission to "Advance the Canadian real property appraisal profession in the public interest through education, self-regulation and member support." Founded in 1938, the AIC grants the distinguished Professional Appraiser (P.App.) trademark accompanied by either the Accredited Appraiser Canadian Institute (AACI) or Canadian Residential Appraiser (CRA) designations to individuals across Canada and around the world. Our members adhere to the nationally and internationally recognized Canadian Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (CUSPAP) and are respected worldwide for meeting the rigorous AIC designation program and its ongoing professional development requirements.

For more information, visit www.AICanada.ca

