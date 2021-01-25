The Alzheimer Society Launches The Quest: A Fun, Online Fundraising Challenge for the Family!

February Fundraiser Supports Vital Programs & Services for 240,000 with Dementia in Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Calling all Heroes! On February 1st, The Alzheimer Society is launching The Quest (www.JoinTheQuest.ca), its first virtual fundraiser in support of the dedicated caregivers and 240,000 people in Ontario living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer Society of Toronto developed this family-friendly, online fundraiser due to the postponement of the annual January Walk for Memories.

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis continues to have a serious impact on all Canadians. For clients, caregivers and the families of those living with dementia and Alzheimer's, the social and physical isolation have been devastating. Daily routines have been disrupted, vital day programs and services have been halted, in-person visits have been eliminated, and respite for caregivers is virtually non-existent. The significant impact on this unique population is widespread, and the immediate need for resources is critical for the 29 Alzheimer Societies across Ontario.

What is the Quest? You are invited to be a hero and take part in a series of fun, active and diverse challenges. Designed for families looking for new and inspiring ways to keep busy at home, while raising money for an important cause, The Quest features a variety of online challenges focusing on mind, body, spirit and care. From a yoga practise and 5k walk, to a trivia night and brain health cooking lesson, participants will be engaged throughout The Quest. Once you complete a challenge, you will receive a virtual badge and move on to the next level. Participants can sign up individually or make an even bigger impact by joining or creating a virtual team with family and friends. The Quest runs February 1-27th.

"Our community is fiercely committed to raising funds to make a difference for people with dementia, Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers, especially during a Pandemic," said Cathy Barrick, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Ontario. "The Quest provides an opportunity for families to get involved in a fun and creative at-home initiative, and support people who are living with dementia in Ontario, it is a win-win for everyone!"

The network of 29 Alzheimer Societies across Ontario offers a variety of services, including private and family counseling, support groups and programs, educational workshops and referral services. Within two weeks of the first lockdown in March 2020, the Alzheimer Society was able to quickly adapt to offer creative remote solutions for its clients, their families, and caregivers. More funds are required to meet the growing demand for life-changing programs and services. Every dollar raised from The Quest will help ensure essential Alzheimer Society programs and services are available in every Ontario community to everyone who needs assistance.

Alzheimer Disease in Canada By the Numbers

Over 240,000 Ontarians are living with dementia. The number is expected to double in the next 20 years.

Ontarians are living with dementia. The number is expected to double in the next 20 years. Over 500,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia.

Canadians are currently living with dementia. 912,000 Canadians will be living with dementia in 2030.

Canadians will be living with dementia in 2030. 25,000 Canadians are diagnosed with dementia every year.

Canadians are diagnosed with dementia every year. 65% of those diagnosed with dementia over the age of 65 are women.

of those diagnosed with dementia over the age of 65 are women. 1 in 5 Canadians have experience caring for someone living with dementia.

For more information on The Quest and to register to be a hero, visit www.JoinTheQuest.ca.

For more information on Alzheimer's Disease and Covid-19, visit https://alzheimer.ca/on/en.

ABOUT ALZEHIMER SOCIETY OF ONTARIO

The Alzheimer Society is a Federation of 29 community support providers, operating in every corner of Ontario. We support thousands of clients each year, including both caregivers and people living with dementia. For more information, visit www.alzheimer.ca/en/on.

