January Fundraiser Supports Vital Programs & Services for 250,000 People Living with Dementia in Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - In celebration of World Kindness Day on November 13, the Alzheimer Society is excited to announce their kindest event yet—the Quest for Kindness (www.jointhequest.ca). Starting January 1st, get ready to fundraise and fight the stigma surrounding Alzheimer's disease and other dementias by lighting up Ontario with kindness and making our communities a kinder place to live.

The Quest for Kindness is a month-long event (January 1 to 29) that challenges participants to make at least 30 kind-nections by completing a series of acts of kindness like baking cookies for someone, shovelling a neighbour's driveway, or even something as simple as paying someone a compliment. Designed for family, friends, and colleagues to spread kindness, create awareness, and raise $1 million for crucial Alzheimer Society education, counselling, and social recreation programs, the Quest for Kindness highlights the importance of being kind to the community, to people living with dementia, and even to yourself. Throughout the event, participants can watch their community light up with kindness using the online Kind-nections Map—a map of Ontario that will display all the acts of kindness that are being completed and the kind-nections that are being made in real time.

"When someone is living with dementia, they can feel disconnected from their community because of the stigma attached to the disease. We've seen these feelings heightened during the pandemic," says Cathy Barrick, CEO, Alzheimer Society of Ontario. "By making kind-nections and lighting up Ontario, we strive to reconnect those living with dementia to their community and create an environment that is more accepting and welcoming to all!"

Participants can look forward to using the interactive website where they can check off all the kind-nections they make, as well as using #QuestForKindness to share their fundraising progress and promote the campaign.

Registration for the event opens on November 13th. Every dollar raised from the Quest for Kindness will help ensure essential Alzheimer Society programs and services are available in every community across Ontario to everyone who needs assistance.

Alzheimer's Disease in Canada by the Numbers

Over 250,000 Ontarians are living with dementia. The number is expected to double in the next 20 years.

Canadians will be living with dementia in 2030. Dementia or Alzheimer's disease were listed on the death certificate of 42% of the women and 33% of men in COVID-involved deaths in Canada .

65% of those diagnosed with dementia over the age of 65 are women.

of those diagnosed with dementia over the age of 65 are women. 1 in 5 Canadians have experienced caring for someone living with dementia.

Stay tuned to Alzheimer Society social media pages and website for the #CountdownToKindness to see the latest contests, ways you can be kind leading up to the event, and so much more!

For more information on the Quest for Kindness and to register, visit www.jointhequest.ca.

For more information on Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, visit www.alzheimer.ca/on.

ABOUT ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF ONTARIO

The Alzheimer Society is a Federation of 29 community support providers, operating in every corner of Ontario. We support tens of thousands of clients each year, including both caregivers and people living with dementia. For more information, visit www.alzheimer.ca/en/on.

