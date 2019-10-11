The Alouettes will celebrate their playoff berth at Welcome Hall Mission

Players to serve Thanksgiving dinner to those experiencing homelessness at Macaulay Pavilion

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As is now tradition, the participation of the Alouettes' players in the Thanksgiving dinner at Welcome Hall Mission is a highly anticipated event for the clients. This year, the occasion will be even greater with more than 25 players and cheerleaders from the team celebrating their first playoff berth since 2014.

Welcome Hall Mission is preparing to receive more than 400 people who are experiencing homelessness for this special dinner. During the evening, team members will replace their uniforms with aprons to prepare and serve meals. In addition to the traditional dinner that will be served inside, a large tent will be erected outside to allow clients to mingle with the players, get autographs and have coffee with them.

MEDIA INVITATION



WHEN : Monday, October 14 from 5 PM to 6 :30 PM WHAT : Welcome Hall Mission's Thanksgiving meal served to 400 clients by Alouettes players



WHO : Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission

The Alouettes

Welcome Hall Mission's clients WHERE : 1490, St. Antoine Street West in Montréal (entrance on the East side)

"Thanksgiving dinner is a special time for families to come together and have a good time," said Sam Watts, President and CEO of Welcome Hall Mission. But at the Mission, it reminds us that our main challenge is to help disconnected people break through the cycle of isolation."

"Taking part in this Thanksgiving dinner is always a magical moment for our players, who are looking forward to serve Welcome Hall Mission's clients," said Alouettes head coach Khari Jones. The fact that we can come and celebrate our participation in playoffs with them is that much more special! "

The Alouettes will draw five pairs of tickets for a football game, as well as Metro and Welcome Hall Mission gift cards, among the clients on site.

The help offered by Welcome Hall Mission

Every evening, Welcome Hall Mission opens its doors and welcomes nearly 225 Montrealers to spend the night in a warm bed. In addition, many efforts are in place to help Montrealers in need get back on their feet. Reintegration programs and programs for youth, apartments, clothing, meals, health care and mental health intervention units are all initiatives supported by the Mission's stakeholders to provide support and empower clients to resume their lives in order to re-enter the workforce or return to school.

Welcome Hall Mission in numbers

244,400 meals served in 2019 thanks to the generosity of the citizens and many suppliers and producers who offer food for the preparation of meals.

More than 80,000 overnight stays in emergency shelters offered to Montreal homeless each year.

homeless each year. 26 transition apartments.

Over 100,000 volunteer hours.

With the cold weather approaching fast and hunger and homelessness continuing to pose significant problems, Welcome Hall Mission reminds Montrealers that their financial support is more important than ever.

Welcome Hall Mission: Shelter, Food, Love

Founded in 1892, Welcome Hall Mission is today the largest gateway to help Montrealers. The organization aims to give hope to homeless people, young single mothers, families in need and street youth by offering concrete programs and effective solutions to help them improve their lives, reintegrate into the community and thus help to transform the city.

