The All-New DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest Experience Lands in Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Prepare to meet your destiny in a unique fantasy adventure where thrills and magic collide. VIBRANT Studios, under license from Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, invites you to dive into the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game® in a completely new way with DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest. This new interactive experience will take place across from Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. Tickets are now available at dndimmersive.com .

Dungeons & Dragons The Immersive Quest (CNW Group/VIBRANT Studios)

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest offers a groundbreaking fantasy experience, designed to be playful and engaging for everyone. Participants start their journey by choosing what kind of adventurer they want to become. They then embark on a quest to recover a powerful magic gem from the clutches of a villainous dragon. The experience features immersive theatre, cinematic videos, intricate scenic designs, captivating soundscapes, thematic food and beverages, and multimedia interactive stations across a sprawling multi-room space of 15,000+ square feet.

"Over the years, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS has captivated the hearts and imaginations of over 64 million fans worldwide. From tabletop to digital gaming, novels to TV shows and movies, the brand has become synonymous with creativity, camaraderie, and epic storytelling for generations of players," said Matt Proulx, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Partnerships and Music, at Hasbro. "As we celebrate 50 years of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, we couldn't be more excited to have fans and newcomers of all ages take the role of daring adventurers who shape their own fates as they journey across a fully immersive fantasy world."

"Our goal with this immersive experience is to bring the magic of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS to life in a way that's never been done before," said Eric Brouillet, President and Founder, at VIBRANT. "Every aspect of this adventure has been carefully crafted for authenticity in order to immerse both seasoned fans and newcomers alike in the world of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS."

Starting in a mystical place between worlds, participants become adventurers and enter the world of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, where they become part of the story. On their quest, they will explore a mysterious dungeon, discover strange environments, face challenges, encounter iconic DUNGEONS & DRAGONS creatures, and ultimately, confront a dragon. After their exciting adventure, guests can enjoy DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-themed drinks and snacks, and shop for merchandise in a bustling marketplace.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest will remain in Mississauga for four months before touring to its next North American location.

LOCATION



GYGO Entertainment Complex (across from Square One Shopping Centre)

99 Rathburn Rd. West, Mississauga, ON, L5B 4C1

OPERATIONAL DETAILS

Time slots available every 15 minutes.

The Immersive Quest experience lasts approx. 60 minutes. Attendees can spend unlimited time at the market with themed food and drinks, merchandise, and more.

SCHEDULE

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.





TICKETS NOW ON SALE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: dndimmersive.com Follow: @dndimmersive on Facebook and Instagram

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers play experiences for fans of all ages around the world, through toys, games, licensed consumer products, digital games and services, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more. With a portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by The Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn .

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Wizards of the Coast, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), develops legendary games that inspire creativity, spark passions, forge friendships, and foster communities around a lifetime love of games. Wizards delivers compelling experiences for gamers across tabletop and digital gaming through its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, along with Hasbro's unparalleled portfolio of over 1,800 iconic brands.

With headquarters in Renton, Washington, and studios in Austin, Montreal, and Raleigh, Wizards is dedicated to fostering world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, please visit https://company.wizards.com or Wizards of the Coast on LinkedIn .

ABOUT VIBRANT STUDIOS

VIBRANT Studios is a creative and experiential production workshop specializing in the development of immersive experiences. Our studios craft unforgettable journeys, moments, and memories for participants of all ages by blending creativity, technology, and innovation.

Stay tuned! Visit our website and subscribe to our mailing list for the latest updates and exclusive offers: https://www.vibrantstudios.events/en .

VIBRANT Studios is a division of VIBRANT. Learn more at www.vibrant.marketing .

SOURCE VIBRANT Studios

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR MORE INFORMATION: [email protected]