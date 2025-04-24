DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest in Toronto has been extended until July 27th with exciting new features!

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Due to overwhelming demand, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest has been extended! Originally set to conclude on March 16, the experience will now continue through July 27, allowing even more fans to embark on this extraordinary journey. Plus, with exciting new additions, this extended run ensures more adventure seekers can fully immerse themselves in the magic of this one-of-a-kind quest.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest (CNW Group/VIBRANT Studios)

During the initial five-month run of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest, VIBRANT Studios, under license from Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, welcomed more than 30,000 guests through its dungeon doors, capturing the hearts of fans–new and existing–across the GTA. Boasting immersive theatre, cinematic videos, intricate scenic designs, captivating soundscapes, thematic food and beverage, and multimedia interactive stations across a sprawling multi-room space of 15,000+ square feet, the Immersive Quest quickly became a fan-favourite amongst guests of all ages.

"The response to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest has been nothing short of incredible, and we're thrilled to extend the experience so even more fans can step into this magic adventure," said Eric Brouillet, President and Founder, at VIBRANT. "Whether you're a lifelong adventurer or new to the world of D&D, there's never been a better time to gather your friends or family and embark on this epic journey."

The extension isn't the only exciting news–in addition to extending the experience, new features have also been introduced as of May 1st, including:

Gaming Table Rental: Gather a group of friends and book a table for a D&D tabletop gaming session! To enhance the experience, each guest will receive one complimentary beverage. Ticket purchases are required to take advantage of this add-on.

Gather a group of friends and book a table for a D&D tabletop gaming session! To enhance the experience, each guest will receive one complimentary beverage. Ticket purchases are required to take advantage of this add-on. New Beverage Options: Level up your next adventure with our updated menu featuring new epic themed drinks available as cocktails or mocktails!

Level up your next adventure with our updated menu featuring new epic themed drinks available as cocktails or mocktails! Team-Building Bookings: Large parties, including businesses, camps, and schools, can now lock in epic hours of team building and adventure-filled activities, with customizable packages available to suit your group's needs.

"With the resurgence of cultural nostalgia, the ability to host your own tabletop gaming sessions across the entire experience provides even more ways for guests to interact with the space," added Brouillet. "The Immersive Quest isn't just about playing the game—it's about creating lasting memories, forging new friendships, and bringing epic stories to life in an environment that feels truly magical."

Starting in a mystical place between worlds, participants become adventurers and enter the world of D&D, where they become part of the story. On their quest, they will explore a mysterious dungeon, discover strange environments, face challenges, encounter iconic D&D creatures, and ultimately, confront a dragon. After their exciting adventure, guests can enjoy D&D-themed drinks and snacks, and shop for merchandise in a bustling marketplace.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest will continue its run in Mississauga across from Square One Shopping Centre before touring to its next North American location. Tickets for the extended dates are available now at dndimmersive.com .

LOCATION

GYGO Entertainment Complex (across from Square One Shopping Centre)

99 Rathburn Rd. West, Mississauga, ON, L5B 4C1

OPERATIONAL DETAILS

Time slots available every 30 minutes.

The Immersive Quest experience lasts approx. 60 minutes. Attendees can spend unlimited time at the market with themed food and drinks, merchandise, and more.

SCHEDULE

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holiday hours may vary—updates can be found on DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest social media pages.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: dndimmersive.com Follow: @dndimmersive on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WIZARDS OF THE COAST

Wizards of the Coast develops and publishes legendary games that inspire creativity, forge friendships and build communities of global fans. A division of Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company (NASDAQ: HAS), Wizards delivers premium experiences for gamers across tabletop, video games, and digital platforms based on both new and time-honored brands, including its best-known franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, and from Hasbro's unparalleled portfolio of thousands of iconic marks.

Wizards' diverse studio network includes first-party developers Archetype Entertainment, Invoke Studios, Atomic Arcade and Skeleton Key as well as co-venture and license partners. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Wizards fosters world-class talent to create unforgettable play experiences on all platforms. To learn more about Wizards, visit https://company.wizards.com or Wizards of the Coast on LinkedIn.

ABOUT VIBRANT STUDIOS

VIBRANT Studios is a creative and experiential production workshop specializing in the development of immersive experiences. Our studios craft unforgettable journeys, moments, and memories for participants of all ages by blending creativity, technology, and innovation.

Visit our website to discover more about our experience, operating hours, pricing options, and ticket availability: https://www.vibrantstudios.events/en .

VIBRANT Studios is a division of VIBRANT Marketing. Learn more at www.vibrant.marketing .

SOURCE VIBRANT Studios

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Lauren Eakins, [email protected], (905) 630-6262