SAINTE-JULIE, QC , Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Organized by the Group Export Agri-Food, the Alizés Awards, presented by FCC, celebrate the excellence of Canadian agri-food companies that export within Canada and abroad. Today, the organization officially announces the opening of the application period, which runs until February 27, 2026. The awards ceremony will be held on April 29, 2026, at Le Belvédère in Montréal's Old Port, in conjunction with SIAL Canada.

Several success stories have their roots in a win at this prestigious national competition. "The Alizés Awards have helped numerous agri-food companies stand out both locally and internationally," says Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Groupe Export Agri-Food. "Among these success stories, some Canadian companies have shared that this visibility propelled them to secure funding, enabling them to make major investments and expand their exports." According to them, an Alizés Award also serves as a true mark of quality for international buyers.

As in previous years, the winners will be selected by a distinguished jury specializing in agri-food exports. Each company may compete in up to two of the following four categories:

SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ – Presented to a company with annual revenues under $50 million that has achieved outstanding international export success in recent years.

– Presented to a company with annual revenues under $50 million that has achieved outstanding international export success in recent years. Large Company FCC - Presented to a company with annual revenues over $50 million whose international export strategy and achievements have positioned it strongly in global markets.

- Presented to a company with annual revenues over $50 million whose international export strategy and achievements have positioned it strongly in global markets. Canadian Market National Bank Award – Presented to a company whose market development strategy outside its home province stands out as exemplary, with annual revenues exceeding $1 million.

– Presented to a company whose market development strategy outside its home province stands out as exemplary, with annual revenues exceeding $1 million. Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre – Presented to a Canadian agri-food company that has implemented innovative export strategies while integrating sustainable development practices into its operations.

"The Alizés Awards have become a benchmark in the industry: buyers, investors, and stakeholders recognize that they reflect the dynamism and innovation of companies shaping the future of agri-food on the world stage," says Louis Turcotte, National Vice-President, Corporate Financing and Senior Accounts and Chair of the Alizés Awards jury. "That's why the jury and I encourage exporting agri-food companies from all Canadian provinces to submit their applications."

Each year, the jury updates the application form to reflect current economic conditions. For the 2026 edition, in addition to assessing companies' market development strategies and sales performance, the jury will also evaluate their risk management capacity, innovation, and integration of sustainable practices into their operations.

Canadian agri-food exporters are invited to apply at lesprixalizesawards.ca. A webinar on January 20, 2026, will provide guidance and best practices to help applicants prepare a strong submission. The application deadline is February 27, 2026, at 5 p.m. (ET).

The Group Export Agri-Food would like to thank FCC, presenter of the Alizés Awards, the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAC), Inno-centre, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, National Bank of Canada, Export Development Canada (EDC), L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec, Food in Canada and SIAL Canada for their support in the success of the Alizés Awards and the Alizés Evening.

About the Group Export Agri-Food

With over 450 members, the Group Export Agri-Food offers a variety of services to support Quebec-based agri-food export companies and facilitate their access to Canadian and international markets. The initiator of the Alizés Awards and the Agri-Food Export Summit, as well as one of the shareholders of SIAL Canada, the association is a key player in the industry.

