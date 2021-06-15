Preparatory work for the development of the site has just begun after an exhaustive evaluation by the various stakeholders in the project following the identification of all the work required in terms of municipal and provincial infrastructures (streets) The City of Vaudreuil-Dorion, the MRC of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Transports Québec, Hydro-Québec, Energir and, of course, the CISSS de la Montérégie Ouest, have all worked together to build the future hospital.

"We are proud to deploy the most advanced expertise possible in civil engineering, and this mega-hospital will certainly become an icon of the architectural landscape and urban heritage of the Montérégie-Ouest region, whose development is particularly important to us," said Marc-André Loiselle, President and CEO of ALI Excavation Group.

He insisted on the fact that the company, with its head office in Valleyfield and satellite offices throughout the Montérégie-Ouest region, saw in this exceptional and stimulating mandate the opportunity to participate, in part, in the performance and delivery of a quality public infrastructure, meeting the expressed need, and whose purpose must be, at every stage, up to the expectations of the SQI : but most importantly, to put the ALI Excavation stamp on the future DNA of this large complex that will house more than 3200 employees, managers and physicians to be recruited, in addition to the patient clientele. In the wake of major contracts carried out over the years throughout Quebec, the ALI Excavation Group is constantly able to innovate thanks to the presence of no less than 13 highly qualified engineers in its troops.

"This makes it possible for us to always offer the most efficient solutions for optimal results, no matter what the mandate, and we are among the leaders in Quebec in terms of civil engineering work and integrated solutions," continued Marc-André Loiselle, insisting on the fact that with several divisions, the company offers a 360-degree service offering that gives it a special status.

A wide range of ultra-modern equipment, designed specifically for the needs of civil engineering, is being used on this strategic site," continued Mr. Loiselle, "with dozens of employees at the helm; foremen, operators, specialized workers and experienced engineers who are already working together in complete cohesion to ensure that each stage of this project, as well as other projects of all kinds entrusted to the company, is carried out perfectly.

Mr. Loiselle concluded by reiterating the commitment of the ALI Excavation Group to deliver a work site of which all those involved can be proud, and which will once again seal the reputation of excellence of the company, which will soon be 80 years old.

SOURCE ALI Excavation Group

Source: Marc-André Loiselle - President and CEO

