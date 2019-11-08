The Alcatel 3V (2019) brings an affordable large screen experience to North America

"Today's immersive multimedia experiences should not be limited to flagship or high-end smartphones," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. "With the introduction of the Alcatel 3V (2019), we are leveraging TCL's expertise in display manufacturing and making smartphones with large high-resolution screens accessible to more people in North America."

Built for Entertainment

Maximize your mobile entertainment experience with the Alcatel 3V, which features a stunning 6.7-inch HD+ Full View Display and stereo speakers, making it perfect for your must-see movies and must-hear music. Using its immersive screen, you can read more news, check more social updates, and view 18:9 videos as they were intended.

Google is Here to Assist You

The Alcatel 3V (2019) comes preloaded with Google Assistant, which helps you get things done and find answers on the go, using just your voice. In addition to launching your favorite apps, setting reminders, dictating texts, and making phone calls, the 3V works with Google Assistant for voice control of your smart home and Google-enabled devices.

Powerful Performance

With an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, the Alcatel 3V (2019) runs smoothly for everyday tasks as well as movie streaming, high quality videos and online gaming. This performance comes paired with a large 4000mAh battery for 24 hours of talk time, and Pump Express+ quick charging is capable of generating up to six hours of battery life in just 20 minutes. In addition, built-in Battery Saver Mode and Smart Manager features make it possible to manage your power usage throughout the day.

Show off your photography skills with dual rear cameras. The Alcatel 3V (2019) features a 16MP main rear camera paired with a 5MP depth sensing camera, enabling you to focus on your subject in real-time with bokeh for high quality photos that stand out. It also comes with an 8MP front-facing camera, Google Lens, and AI scene detection technology, which automatically detects and enhances up to 22 different types of scenes such as group pictures, food, sunsets, or fireworks.

The Alcatel 3V (2019) is coming soon to Canada on Freedom Mobile and to the U.S. on Metro by T-Mobile. For more information on all of Alcatel's latest smartphone and other mobile devices, please visit us.alcatelmobile.com and ca.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

1 Based on IDC Mobile Phone Tracker – Q1 2019

