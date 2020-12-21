MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Released on December 3, the instrumental album Harmonium symphonique - Histoires sans paroles has just been certified gold record by Music Canada, a recognition that underscores the 40,000 copies sold. This result is all the more remarkable since the album is offered on a single platform, the Oziko store.

Released on December 3, the instrumental album Harmonium symphonique - Histoires sans paroles has just been certified gold record by Music Canada, a recognition that underscores the 40,000 copies sold. This result is all the more remarkable since the album is offered on a single platform, the Oziko store. (CNW Group/GSI Musique)

Histoires sans paroles, the first symphonic project from the world of Harmonium, brings together the complete works of the group adapted by Simon Leclerc and performed by the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) under his direction. Totaling more than 140 minutes of music, Histoires sans paroles is a co-direction by Serge Fiori and Simon Leclerc, under the artistic direction of Nicolas Lemieux, president of GSI Musique.

The double album is available exclusively at www.harmoniumsymphonique.com, in digital version or in two-CD or four-vinyl boxes (available as of February 2021), accompanied by a booklet illustrated with photos taken during the recording at the Maison symphonique.

Broadcast of the complete album on ICI Musique

As a holiday gift to its listeners and to the many fans of Harmonium, ICI Musique Classique and ICI Musique will broadcast the full album on December 25th at midnight. An appointment not to be missed.

