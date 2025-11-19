The AIMCo Foundation Awards $350,000 in Community Grants to Support Financial Literacy in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The AIMCo Foundation for Financial Education (AIMCo Foundation) today announced the recipients of its 2025 community grant program, which will empower 21 Alberta-based organizations with a total of $350,000 to deliver innovative financial literacy initiatives across the province.

The AIMCo Foundation is a registered charity, established by colleagues at the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) to unify the organization's community impact efforts. The AIMCo Foundation is primarily supported by donations from AIMCo staff and corporate partners, while employee and client volunteers power its operations.

This year's granting cycle signals an important evolution of the program, as the AIMCo Foundation increased the number of multi-year grants to eligible community partners who have proven adept at delivering financial literacy programming. In doing so, the AIMCo Foundation is ensuring these partners have the long-term funding necessary to sustain the important programming they offer.

"We're thrilled to evolve our granting process to better support our community partners," says Dénes Németh, Executive Director of the AIMCo Foundation. "Our mission is to empower prosperity in Alberta, and we know organizations are better equipped to deliver financial literacy programs when they have longer-term funding."

The 2025 community grant program will see funds put to work in programs across the province.

The recipients include: Action for Healthy Communities, Africa Centre, Alberta Network of Immigrant Women, ASSIST Community Services Centre, Bissell Centre, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, Carya Society of Calgary, Chrysalis: An Alberta Society for Citizens with Disabilities, Hinton Adult Learning Society, Inclusion Foothills, Junior Achievement, Northern Alberta & NWT, Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta, Momentum, PALS - Project Adult Literacy Society, Rainbow Literacy & Learning Society, The Immigrant Education Society (TIES), United Way of Alberta Capital Region, Wellspring Alberta, Whitecourt Community Adult Learning Program at NorQuest College, YMCA Edmonton and YWCA Edmonton.

Established in 2018 by AIMCo and its clients, the AIMCo Foundation is a registered charity that operates in Alberta to advance financial literacy and education. In addition to funding grants to registered charities that deliver diverse financial empowerment programming and services, the AIMCo Foundation also funds scholarships and bursaries through post-secondary institutions offering formal financial education. Since its inception, the AIMCo Foundation has delivered $2.5 million in grants and scholarships in Alberta.

To learn more about the AIMCo Foundation's community grants and funding requirements, or for more information on the grant recipients, visit aimcofoundation.ca.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$182 billion of assets under management as at June 30, 2025. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London and Luxembourg, our investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

