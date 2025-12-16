AIMCo Board of Directors Announces Permanent CEO

Ray Gilmour appointed effective immediately

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Ray Gilmour as the organization's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilmour has been fulfilling the role on an interim basis since November 8, 2024.

"The Board has complete confidence in Ray's clear management expertise and proven ability to excel, both as leader of this organization and as an effective steward of the funds AIMCo manages on behalf of its clients," said The Right Honourable Stephen Harper, Chair, AIMCo Board of Directors. "Together with Ray, the Board is committed to ensuring that AIMCo remains an admired institution that will continue to serve the best interests of Albertans for decades to come."

"Over the past year, I have seen firsthand that the AIMCo team is talented and committed to excellence, and that it shares a deep sense of purpose to deliver long-term value for our clients," said Mr. Gilmour. "I am proud to serve as AIMCo's CEO as we continue to grow and evolve in ways that enhance our ability to deliver for all of our stakeholders."

Prior to joining AIMCo, Mr. Gilmour served as Alberta's Deputy Minister of Executive Council for more than five years. He has also held senior positions in the Alberta government, including Deputy Minister roles in Finance, Intergovernmental Relations, and Infrastructure. Prior to these roles in government, Mr. Gilmour worked in the banking and financial services industry for 15 years. Mr. Gilmour has a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Saskatchewan. In addition, he is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Program.

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$179.6 billion of assets under management as at December 31, 2024. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, and Luxembourg, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca and follow us on LinkedIn.

