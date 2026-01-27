AIMCo Recognized as Top Employer

Named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as well as one of Alberta's Top 85 Employers

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce it has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as well as one of Alberta's Top 85 Employers, both distinctions awarded by the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

This is the third year in a row that AIMCo has been recognized nationally as a top employer for young people, and the twelfth year that AIMCo has been named as one of the top employers in Alberta.

"At AIMCo, we're committed to cultivating a workplace where talented professionals can advance, innovate and contribute to exceptional client outcomes," said Janice Guzzo, Chief Human Resources Officer. "From new graduates to seasoned investment professionals, AIMCo provides the support and accountability people need to grow their careers."

AIMCo offers industry-leading wellness, health and dental benefits, along with strong support for professional growth through funded skills development and early career programs. This recognition reflects a culture that empowers colleagues to build meaningful, long-term careers at AIMCo.

The Canada's Top 100 Employers project is the largest Canadian editorial endeavour to recognize top-performing workplaces across the country. The project has been running for more than 25 years and now includes 19 national, regional and special-interest competitions.

For more information about AIMCo's recognition as a top employer, please click here.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than C$182 billion of assets under management as at June 30, 2025. AIMCo invests globally on behalf of pension, endowment, insurance, and government funds in the Province of Alberta. With offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, and Luxembourg, our more than 200 investment professionals bring deep expertise in a range of sectors, geographies, and industries. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

