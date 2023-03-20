MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Héma-Québec is pleased to announce that the agreement in principle reached on March 16 with the Syndicat des infirmières et infirmières auxiliaires d'Héma-Québec (CSN) was ratified today by all members present at the general assembly.

The new six-year collective agreement, expiring on March 31, 2025 , addresses the concerns expressed by each party. Among other clauses, this new contract allows Héma-Québec's practical nurses to have the same salary ranges as their colleagues in the health and social services network for all the years stipulated therein. Other improvements include:

Work organization will be revamped, particularly with regard to position structure, to foster greater work team stability.

Employee contributions to the pension plan will be gradually increased to 8.7% of contributory earnings as of January 1, 2025 .

"I am pleased that we have all reached an agreement. The past few months have been challenging for all of us, our employees, our management teams and executives. We all care about Héma-Québec's mission, and this new collective agreement allows us to move forward and refocus on what we do best, which is saving lives. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work of the employer and union bargaining committees, and thank our managers and employees. They were able to maintain essential services throughout the negotiation period for the benefit of all Quebecers, which reflects their strong commitment to our mission," said Nathalie Fagnan, President and CEO of Héma-Québec.

Héma-Québec has reached an agreement with eight (8) of the nine (9) union units to renew its collective agreements. Negotiations are still ongoing with practical nurses in Montreal.

