MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting in early July, the Agence de mobilité durable will gradually take over responsibility for several auxiliary off-street parking lots in the Verdun borough. This new assignment comes from the City of Montréal, which has entrusted the Agency with managing new municipal parking spaces in order to better standardize parking practices.

As a result, short-term pricing and monthly permits will now be used for two parking lots:

The lot on Lasalle Boulevard East, between De l'Église and Galt

The lot on Lasalle Boulevard East, between Willibrord and 1e

To improve the parking experience, the Pay and Go payment method will now be used with Montréal's P$ mobile app instead of the Pay and Display method for the lots on:

Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard, between De l'Église and Hickson

4e Avenue, between Wellington and Verdun

and Gordon Street , between Wellington and Verdun

In the coming years, a number of these lots will be redesigned to help them last longer and to improve the user experience.

"By taking over management of these off-street parking lots, the Agency will be able to make more parking spaces available to residents through rotation and a greater number of short-term and monthly parking options," says Laurent Chevrot, General Manager of the Agence de mobilité durable. "The Agency also plans to address sustainable and shared mobility needs by adding equipment or dedicated parking in the near future."

To find off-street parking lots and learn about our payment methods, visit our Parking page or call our customer service line at 514-868-3737.

