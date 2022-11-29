A completed project for a better customer experience

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Agence de mobilité durable is proud to announce that all aspects of the pay station update project that began in 2019 have now been completed.

Over the last few years, the Agency has changed software solutions and switched to a new merchant acquirer. The goal of the project was to address sustainable development concerns.

More than 1,500 doors were restored, and many metallic and electronic components were reused. Solar panels were incorporated to reduce energy consumption, leading to a considerable reduction in battery replacement (going from 350 replacements per month to around 25).

Our updated pay stations provide better service for customers. The new pay stations are universally accessible, and contactless payments can be made with Interac Flash, Visa, Mastercard or American Express or by smartphone. For increased security, credit cards used at pay stations will now be processed by chip rather than magnetic stripe.

"We're proud of what our teams have accomplished in this major project, and we're convinced that this update will have positive effects on many aspects of our organization and on Montrealers' quality of life."

—Laurent Chevrot, General Manager, Agence de mobilité durable

For more information : Pay station - Agence de mobilité durable.

About the Agence de mobilité durable

The Agence de mobilité durable, a paramunicipal organization, breaks new ground for more sustainable mobility by managing the curbside and off-street parking spaces that it is assigned, by monitoring public space across Montréal and by providing better information to the community. It lends its sustainable mobility expertise to the City of Montréal in order to improve quality of life and contribute to Montréal's economic vitality by ensuring space is shared equitably and the city is accessible to all. By supporting actions that promote urban mobility, the Agency works to improve customer experience, street sharing and public property occupancy. It also draws on its operational and experimental capacity to support the City of Montréal and its partners in achieving their objectives, while bringing together mobility stakeholders.

www.agencemobilitedurable.ca

