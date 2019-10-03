The Africa Channel expands reach with launch in Canada

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- The Africa Channel (TAC) announced today it has introduced its service in Canada by launching on the subscription streaming platform Demand Africa.

The Africa Channel currently broadcasts in more than 7 million homes in the U.S. and Caribbean, with over 1,000 hours of the most outstanding English language lifestyle and entertainment programming from across Africa and the Diaspora. The channel will now be available for the first time throughout Canada to audiences on the web, mobile and connected TV devices.

"We are thrilled to introduce our multi-cultural Canadian audiences to The Africa Channel's unique programming much of which will be receiving its Canadian premiere on our platform," said Dean Cates, VP of Digital Strategy, Demand Africa. "As a global OTT service provider, our goal is to make modern Africa's influence and culture more accessible throughout the world. In addition, audiences will also have the opportunity to access a vast library of curated programming from the continent on Demand Africa's subscription Video-On-Demand service."

Narendra Reddy, General Manager of The Africa Channel added, "The growth in content consumption through the internet has allowed us to target African Diaspora audiences and cultural enthusiasts worldwide who seek well curated Pan-African content which major networks and streaming services consider too niche and are often reluctant to carry. We are excited that this trend has also allowed us the opportunity to expand our reach for The Africa Channel which has been broadcast to US and Caribbean audiences for over fifteen years."

The Africa Channel debuts as the first streaming channel to launch on Demand Africa's subscription service and joins a growing library of over 1,500 hours of premium Pan-African TV shows, series, soaps, movies and lifestyle entertainment. Audiences now have the option of either purchasing a standalone subscription to The Africa Channel for $1.99/mo. or have it included free with their monthly or annual subscription to Demand Africa.

Demand Africa is currently available on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

ABOUT DEMAND AFRICA: Demand Africa, a division of The Africa Channel, Inc, is a global OTT and streaming video service connecting audiences to the best lifestyle, movies and TV from Africa and beyond. Demand Africa's mission is to celebrate and amplify Modern Africa's influence on the world by connecting global audiences to entertainment as diverse and bold as the continent itself. Demand Africa is based in Los Angeles and is currently available on the web, mobile devices and connected TV devices. With over 1,500 hours of content, audiences can explore the culture, people, places and traditions of Africa and stream while contributing to Demand Africa's commitment to creating socially impactful initiatives. Every subscription to Demand Africa supports creators and distributors from Africa and throughout the diaspora.

ABOUT THE AFRICA CHANNEL: The Africa Channel and its production arm, TAC Studios, is a showcase for the African continent's most outstanding English-language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies and cultural and historical content. The channel's mission is to open a daily window into modern African life, and in the process help demystify Africa for viewers globally. The Africa Channel is based in Los Angeles and is available in approximately seven million homes in North America and the Caribbean on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative.

