The AFNQL Welcomes the City of Montreal's Reconciliation Strategy

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) welcomes the announcement by the City of Montreal which today unveiled its Reconciliation Strategy with Indigenous peoples.

"I would like to highlight the leadership of Mayor Valérie Plante and the City of Montreal, whose work is leading the way for other cities and municipalities in Quebec. With this gesture and the clearly expressed will to act, Montreal becomes a true metropolis of reconciliation," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

For the AFNQL, this initiative by the City of Montreal is an appropriate response to the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Quebec (Viens Commission) and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). It reflects the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) endorsed by the City of Montreal in 2017.

The AFNQL reminds that racism and discrimination towards First Nations are indeed present in Quebec and the passing of Joyce Echaquan on September 29th at the Joliette hospital illustrates this sad reality that a large majority of Quebecers recognized. "The Strategy unveiled today is perfectly in line with the Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination against First Nations that we unveiled last September. I am pleased to count Montreal as an ally and I hope that the initiative will serve as an example for all other municipalities and government organizations to take positive action for a better living together," added Chief Picard.

The AFNQL takes this opportunity to announce the holding of a series of Webinars, the topics of which are related to those of the Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination against First Nations in Quebec. Hosted by AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard, the first Webinar will be broadcasted on November 12th and will focus on issues specific to the municipal environment. The Webinars are free and open to the public. For details, visit the Website (www.apnql.com) or the AFNQL's Facebook page.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

