WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) would like to highlight the announcement by Premier François Legault of the wind farm carried by the Innu Nation in Quebec and located on the Nitassinan (traditional territory) of the First Nation of Uashat Mak Mani-utenam. The Apuiat project (200 MW) thus sets the stage for an economic recovery with benefits for the Innu communities in Quebec, thanks to this equal partnership.

"The Apuiat project is in accordance with the spirit of the First Nations Socio-Economic Forum held in 2006, inviting governments to innovate by allowing First Nations to be key proponents in the development of major projects. In addition to promoting the production of clean energy, this project opens the door to many other business opportunities that support economic and social development. I would like to congratulate the leadership of the communities of the Innu Nation for their perseverance and their work," expressed Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

One of the conclusions resulting from the First Nations Socioeconomic Forum held in Mashteuiatsh in 2006 was to involve First Nations as a major partner in the development of renewable energy in Quebec. The Ministry of Natural Resources had then agreed to a table on wind energy to represent the interests of First Nations regarding the 250 MW call for tenders reserved for First Nations.

"I would like to believe that today's announcement sets the stage for more focused discussions on the willingness of all First Nations to participate in an economic recovery that will allow them to play an active role," concluded Ghislain Picard.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 Chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. www.apnql.com

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Advisor, Cell. : 418 254-462

