WENDAKE, QC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) welcomes the tabling of Bill C-15, which aims to ensure that federal laws are consistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

For several years now, First Nations have been invoking the importance for Canada to adopt a legislative framework adapted to the principles of the Declaration. The announcement of this new bill seems to go in this direction, despite concerns expressed by many Chiefs on the lack of meaningful consultation by the Government of Canada.

"An important step has just been taken with the introduction of Bill C-15. Those that will follow will be as important and will determine whether Canada is ready to make history," said AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard, before concluding that "Quebec will also have to follow the path set out by the federal government and begin discussions with First Nations to endorse the Declaration."

The AFNQL will take the next few days to analyze the bill and its impacts on the fundamental rights of our populations and communities.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

