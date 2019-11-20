The AFNQL to the New Trudeau Government: "Now is the Time to Deliver"

WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) acknowledges the new Trudeau government's taking office and asks that it gets to work today with First Nations, who are tired of broken promises and commitments.

"It is now time to deliver," says Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL. "The situation of First Nations children and families, the safety of women and girls in our Nations, the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), the essential reconciliation with First Nations, all of these and many other issues are at stake, that is what the Trudeau government must now deliver," says Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL points out that the First Nations actively engaged with the Trudeau government during its first mandate, and that the results to date have not been up to the mark. The AFNQL is ready to maintain its collaboration with the two ministers responsible for Indigenous Affairs, both of whom have a good knowledge of the issues.

"No need to start from scratch and doing what has already been done. Now it is time to act. For a minority government, which is facing a particularly retrograde Conservative opposition on the environment and the recognition of Aboriginal rights, the challenge is considerable, and the AFNQL recognizes it. For our part, we intend to increase the pressure on all parliamentarians, to hold them accountable for their responsibilities to First Nations. I insist once again: no more false hopes, no more broken promises. Now is the time to deliver," concludes Chief Picard.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Mélanie Vincent, communications@apnql.com, Cell. : 418 580-4442

Related Links

http://apnql.com

