The AFNQL Expresses its Most Sincere Sympathies Following the Passsing of a Great First Nations Leader, Mr. Max "One Onti" Gros-Louis

WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations political community is in mourning, with the passing of Mr. Max "One Onti" Gros-Louis, who was one of the leading figures on the regional, national and international scene. Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation for several mandates spanning more than three decades, Grand Chief Gros-Louis will have left an unforgettable mark in our collective history and in our minds.

"On behalf of the AFNQL, I offer my most sincere sympathies to his family, the members of the Council, the population of Wendake and the Huron-Wendat Nation. We have lost a respected political leader who sacrificed most of his life in defense of his Nation and our collective rights. His contribution and his involvement in the advancement of First Nations, as well as his sense of duty, community and fraternity made him an impressive leader who will be remembered by all. Although his passing leaves a great void, his imposing political, cultural and community legacy will remain forever etched in history," declared Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

A seasoned leader in the defence of First Nations' rights, he has become a spokesperson for the respect and protection of First Nations' traditional territories and resources. Recognized internationally, he proudly represented First Nations culture in various forums, notably as Secretary and Spokesperson for the Quebec Indian Association from 1966 to 1973.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, Communications Advisor, Cell. : (418) 254-4620, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://apnql.com

