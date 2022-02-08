THE AFNQL DEFENDS THE RIGHT TO FULL GOVERNANCE OF COMMUNITIES IN MATTERS OF LEGISLATION CONCERNING THEIR CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES

WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) will take a political stand this Tuesday, February 8, at 5:20 p.m. in the context of the specific consultations and public hearings on Bill 15, an Act to amend the Youth Protection Act of the Health and Social Services Commission. Considering the recent events and public positions of the Quebec government, the Chiefs of the AFNQL cannot ignore the political context in which this bill was introduced.

The Quebec government is clearly showing contempt for Indigenous communities who wish to take charge of what is most precious to them: their children. By filing a legal challenge before the Quebec Court of Appeal in December 2019, against the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families (C-92), the provincial government is attempting to deny our inherent right to governance and our ability to legislate.

Also noteworthy is Minister Lafrenière's inappropriate reaction to the announcement of the Opitciwan Atikamekw Social Protection Act when he likened it to "Gruyere cheese", thus expressing a clear disregard for the inherent right of First Nations governance and their determination to take charge of child welfare services.

The AFNQL maintains that the tabling of Bill 15 does not contribute to the transformation of the relationship between Quebec and First Nations, nor does it contribute to improving the services offered to First Nations children, youth, and families. Instead, it takes place in the midst of a bad faith legal challenge that relies on a jurisdictional turf war and does so at the expense of our families; "Quebec continues to maneuver behind the scenes and relies on disloyal and irresponsible political and judicial tactics with the sole purpose of preventing First Nations governments from exercising their rights to governance and self-determination," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

The Chiefs of the AFNQL fully endorse the validity of the Opitciwan Atikamekw Social Protection Act and support every step taken by First Nations communities who wish to exercise their right to govern themselves and to legislate for the well-being of their children as well as on any other matter pertaining to their right to governance.

