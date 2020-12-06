WENDAKE, QC, Dec. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 6, 2020, the Council of Elected Women of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) wishes to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women. It has now been more than 30 years since 14 young women, who had their future ahead of them, were coldly murdered precisely because they were women. This feminicide has sadly placed a stain on the history of Quebec.

Even though there has been a large mobilization since then to oppose all forms of violence against women, obstacles still arise. Indigenous women in particular are still too often subjected to violence and they often face situations of oppression.

The AFNQL will always seek to encourage initiatives aimed at creating a space for Aboriginal women to have their say. For example, the AFNQL highlights the recent award of the Canada Research Chair to Professor Suzy Basile of the University of Quebec in Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT). Ms. Basile's research converges on real opportunities to give a voice and a place to Indigenous women. "This essential space, which is scientific research, provides finally a unique perspective of Indigenous women and is a way to make things change," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

While we remember the 14 victims who were murdered at the École Polytechnique de Montréal in 1989, the AFNQL Council of Elected Women also wishes to commemorate all the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. "Let us take advantage of this day to do a serious reflection on living better together and to question ourselves on what is needed to really achieve it," said Chief Adrienne Jérôme, co-spokesperson for the AFNQL Council of Elected Women.

The Council of Elected Women and all the chiefs of the AFNQL today reaffirm their commitment to fight against all forms of violence suffered by women, girls and LGBT people in society. "We can no longer tolerate this form of oppression. We are here, in our elected roles, to be constantly in action and to act to counter this violence," said Grand Chief Verna Polson, co-spokesperson for the AFNQL Council of Elected Women.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political body that brings together 43 chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

About the AFNQL Council of Elected Women

The AFNQL Council of Elected Women shall consist of all duly elected women Chiefs or councillors from each of the First Nations communities in Quebec and Labrador. Through the establishment of an AFNQL Elected Women's Council, this affirms the importance of building and strengthening partnership between elected men and women of the AFNQL, in all levels of decision-making within the AFNQL, as an integral step in ensuring an equitable society.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, Communications Advisor, (418) 254-4620, [email protected]

Related Links

http://apnql.com

