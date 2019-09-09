The AFN Launches Honouring Promises: 2019 Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada

OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde launched Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada to provide a path forward for parties and candidates in the federal election. The document identifies a comprehensive set of commitments federal parties must make to First Nations to work together to build a stronger Canada.

"This country was founded on promises between First Nations and the newcomers to share the land and work together in the spirit of partnership and mutual respect," said National Chief Bellegarde. "First Nations want federal parties to commit to the promises we are setting out today so we can move forward together. Our plan is ambitious and bold because we are making progress and we must maintain momentum. Canadians understand that First Nations priorities are Canada's priorities. Honouring these promises will benefit everyone."

Honouring Promises begins with a call for action on the global priority of climate change and preserving the natural world – a promise to the next seven generations. It shows how to build a stronger Canada through healthy and educated First Nations citizens living in safe and secure communities, and fully participating in the economy in ways that strengthen the national economy and sustain the environment.

Honouring Promises speaks to justice for First Nations, and a Canada where First Nations law is recognized as equal to common law and civil law, where First Nations rights and Treaties are recognized, respected and implemented.

"This election is taking place at a turning point in our shared history," said National Chief Bellegarde. "This is our time to commit to action to save our planet and ourselves, to commit to ensure all children are equipped to build a prosperous future, and to commit to a promise that health, education, the economy and justice systems will work for everyone. The plan we call Honouring Promises points the way to real, transformative change. The time to act is now."

The Honouring Promises: 2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada document, and other information on First Nations priorities and concerns, can be found on the AFN's website at www.afn.ca.

The AFN is the national organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.

