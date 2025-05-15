The ACVLQ and Nautisme Québec join forces to strengthen the representation of boat dealers and Promote Nautical Activities

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association des concessionnaires de véhicules de loisirs du Québec (ACVLQ) and Nautisme Québec are proud to announce the establishment of a new structured collaboration agreement aimed at leveraging each organization's expertise to benefit Quebec's boating industry.

Through this agreement, the two organizations will combine their strengths and expertise. The ACVLQ will continue consolidating its efforts with boat dealers, particularly in terms of representing their interests with government bodies and industry stakeholders, as well as developing training, programs, and targeted services within its areas of expertise. Nautisme Québec, for its part, will strengthen its action plan to better support the sector on key issues: access to waterways, upgrades to nautical infrastructure, rising costs and user fees, safety and courtesy on the water, social acceptability, succession and enthusiasm for boating, environmental emergencies, climate change adaptation, and eco-friendly practices.

The two organizations will work together on targeted issues to strengthen the boating industry's success and ensure consistent and proactive representation with authorities, partners, and the general public.

"This agreement marks an important milestone for the boating industry. By joining forces, the ACVLQ is consolidating its position in the boat dealership segment and is on track to represent over 75% of sales volume in Quebec this year. Our team is committed to listening closely to boat dealers and responding to their evolving needs, especially within the strategic forums hosted by the ACVLQ. A strong, structured voice aligned with dealers' interests will be able to address to the sector's challenges, in alignment with our collaboration with Nautisme Québec," says Christian Caza, President and CEO of the ACVLQ.

"This collaboration is a tremendous opportunity for each organization to fully express its expertise and drive innovation in its respective field, while significantly amplifying our collective impact. Together, we are building a promising future for boating in Quebec—supporting dealer growth, consolidating member benefits, and propelling the industry towards new horizons. This is a major step forward that demonstrates our shared commitment to revitalizing and sustaining this key sector," says Josée Côté, Executive Director of Nautisme Québec.

The ACVLQ and Nautisme Québec reaffirm their shared commitment to building a sustainable, high-performing, and representative future for all stakeholders in Quebec's boating industry.

SOURCE Association des concessionnaires de véhicules de loisirs du Québec

Contact Information: Josée Côté, Executive Director, Nautisme Québec (Alliance de l'industrie nautique du Québec), [email protected] | www.nautismequebec.com | 1-450-466-1777; Christian Caza, President and CEO, Association des concessionnaires de véhicules de loisirs du Québec (ACVLQ), [email protected] | www.acvlq.ca | 1-888-888-0443