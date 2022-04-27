Since the annual Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters began in 2018, more than $536,000 have been donated to animal shelters thanks to Mondou's loyal clients. This year again, funds raised will go to shelters throughout the province to provide a second chance to as many animals as possible, many of them dogs and cats that have been abandoned by their owners during moving season.

MANY WAYS TO TAKE PART IN THE MONDOU MONDON CAMPAIGN FOR SHELTERS

There are numerous ways animal lovers can take part in the 2022 edition of the Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters:

NEW: clients can purchase a bucket of sweets by Quebec -based company Kandju . When clients purchase a 350 g bucket for $7.99 (plus tax), $5 will be donated to the cause. When they purchase a 700 g bucket for $13.99 (plus tax), $8 will be donated to the campaign.

is available for ( will be donated to the cause). In case of a fire or other emergency, this sticker will alert first respondents that there is a pet living in your home that requires rescue. Clients can also make cash donations in store or even redeem their Câlin points in exchange for a donation. It's a quick and easy way to support the cause!

The amounts raised will be used to renovate shelters, neuter and spay animals, purchase equipment and food, pay for medical expenses and fund microchipping and adoption events.

MONDOU RAISES $208,000 FOR THE CANADIAN RED CROSS THANKS TO ITS MONDOU MONDON FOR UKRAINE INITIATIVE

The Legault family (owners of Groupe Legault and Mondou) were extremely concerned about the situation in Ukraine. On March 10th, Mondou announced it was donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Relief Fund: Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine. The company also invited clients, employees and partners to support an initiative called Mondou Mondon for Ukraine by donating cash or redeeming their Câlin points. Thanks to its generous clients and members of staff, Mondou was able to donate an additional $108,000 – for a total of $208,000 – to the Canadian Red Cross.

"Mondou's mission has always been to support causes dedicated to the well-being of animals and those that have a positive impact on the community. Over the past weeks, members of the extended Mondou family (executives, employees, partners and clients) have been extremely worried about the ongoing situation in Ukraine. This exceptional pledge of solidarity allows us to humbly contribute to the Canadian Red Cross and help it in its efforts to support millions of refugees who have had to leave their home because of the war. We want to sincerely thank our loyal customers for their support during the Mondou Mondon for Ukraine Campaign and we are now inviting everyone to make a difference for another cause that is dear to our heart: the 5th edition of the annual Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters," said Mr. Pierre Leblanc, CEO of Mondou.

Mondou invites all Quebecers to give generously during the 2022 edition of its Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters!

About Mondou

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based, family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly successful Quebec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 77 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Quebec. Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. For more information, visit www.mondou.com.

