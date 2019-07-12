Relive, 50 years later, at the exact same time, the three historic moments of the famous mission!

MONTREAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, Espace pour la vie is giving you an opportunity to relive, at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan and at exactly the same time, one of the great moments in history: a human's first steps on the Moon.

Lunar landing and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon, Credit: Nasa (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie)

Thanks to archival footage, the fascinating voyage Neil Armstrong took as a member of the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969, watched by millions of people live on television, will be presented in three parts at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, on the dates and at the exact times at which the events took place 50 years ago:

July 16 at 9:32 a.m. | Launch of Saturn V rocket

July 20 at 10:56 p.m. | Lunar landing and Neil Armstrong's first steps on the Moon

July 24 at 12:51 p.m. | Return to Earth

Each broadcast will be hosted by the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan team.

Admission to the commented shows of July 16 and 24 is free.

Special Event of July 20 | Evening of 1969: Giant Leap

As part of a special event on July 20, starting at 10 p.m., you're invited to dive back into the past and dress up to relive one of the major milestones in history as if you were really there. In the Milky Way Theatre at the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, you can admire the starry vault exactly as it appeared on the evening of July 20, 1969 (screening with commentary); at the same time, in the Chaos Theatre, the film Continuum will be shown continuously all evening. At precisely 10:56 p.m., footage of the famous lunar landing will be projected on the planetarium's multiscreen video wall and you can watch Neil Armstrong's giant leap of 50 years ago!

Music, snacks, special cocktails and a prize for the best costume will make this trip back in time a big hit.

From 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. | 18 years and over

Tickets must be purchased online | Places are limited.

Regular price ticket provides admission to both shows in the theatres (cash bar).

Trace the History of Evolution

In 2019, Space for Life will be exploring nature and biodiversity through the lens of evolution. How have phenomena taking place over thousands of years resulted in the fascinating history of life on our planet? A complex, exciting story to investigate and discover!

