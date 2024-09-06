The 24th edition of the Bal des Grands Cœurs raised $1,401,000 for the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The 24th edition of the Bal des Grands Cœurs took place last night at Marché Bonsecours, an iconic landmark of our city. The event, which was organized by the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and hosted by Pierre-Yves Lord, kicked off the fall philanthropic season and raised $1,401,000 for cardiovascular health.

Chris Arsenault, Founding Partner at Inovia Capital; Karine Moses, Vice Chair, Québec at Bell; and Manon Brouillette, Chair of the Board at Hydro-Québec co-presided over the Bal which mobilized more than 800 guests – a group mainly composed of business leaders and great philanthropists.

Nine out of 10 Canadians over the age of 20 have at least one risk factor for heart disease. Faced with this alarming reality, the Institute and its Foundation – with support from donors – are dedicated to reversing the trend and have mobilized around an ambitious goal: reducing the number of incidents caused by cardiovascular diseases by 30% in the next 10 years.

The amount raised will allow the Institute to get one step closer to this goal. The funds will be used to increase the pace of research, improve the quality of care, facilitate knowledge sharing initiatives, and bolster efforts to prevent heart disease.

"The Institute is the most advanced health care institute in the world when it comes to personalized medicine. Thanks to the support of donors, we can continue to pave the way for the medicine of the future and save even more lives," said Alain Gignac, President of the MHIF.

The Foundation wants to thank its platinum partners for the event, Bell and CGI, along with its founding partners, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group and the SAQ.

Founded in 1977, the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation raises and administers funds to support the Institute's priority and innovative projects and fight cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one cause of mortality. Its philanthropic events and contributions from donors have enabled this world-renowned pioneer in cardiovascular health to become one of the country's leading cardiology research centres. Since its creation, the Foundation has raised more than $400 million in donations. Its donors helped make important discoveries possible and support the Institute's specialists, professionals, and researchers to provide care at the cutting edge of technology to tens of thousands of patients in Quebec. https://fondationicm.org/en/

